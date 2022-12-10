Jana Kramer and Daughter Jolie Have a Fun Girls' Night at 2022 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball in NYC

Watch : Jana Kramer DATED Chris Evans and Tells Why Things Ended

It was a mommy-daughter girls' night out in the city!

On Dec. 9, Jana Kramer attended Z100's star-studded 2022 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball at Madison Square Garden in New York City and brought along a special date: Her daughter Jolie, 6. The mother-daughter duo posed for adorable pics together on the red carpet, where the One Tree Hill alum showcased a pastel pink, sequined, feathered mini dress with an asymmetrical hem and Jolie wore a white and silver tulle dress. Jana also took the stage as a presenter.

The actress and singer—who shares both Jolie and son Jace, 4, with ex-husband Mike Caussin—documented the pair's trip to the Big Apple on her Instagram Story. "Seeing New York through her eyes for the next 24 hours is going to be amazing," she captioned a video of Jolie riding in a car into the city and marveling at all the skyscrapers.

Jana later shared a clip of the two getting ready for the Jingle Ball. "Alright girlfriend," she said to her daughter. "You ready to walk the red carpet?"

Jolie responded, "Yes!"