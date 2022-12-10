J.Crew 93% Off Deals: Get $128 Jeans for $10, a $40 Sports for $7, a $198 Dress for $17 & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
This weekend's forecast: shopping with a 93% discount at J.Crew. Nope, that's not a typo, you can actually get 93% off deals at J.Crew. This is the perfect time to expand your wardrobe or you can get some affordable holiday gifts.
J.Crew always has great sale prices, and this weekend there are additional ways to save. If you buy one item from the J.Crew sale section, you can an EXTRA 50% off the sale price. If you purchase two J.Crew sale items, you'll get an EXTRA 60% off. If there are at least J.Crew sale items in your shopping cart, you'll get an EXTRA 70% off. Just make sure that you use the promo code SHOPSALE at checkout.
There's just one (slight) problem: there are so many styles to choose from. Here are some suggestions to narrow down your shopping.
J.Crew 93% Off Deals
J.Crew Full-Length Demi-Boot Jean in Kamari Wash
Do the perfect jeans really exist? If so, this pair is definitely a contender. These are full-length bootcut jeans and they go with everything. You can get them in standard, petite, and tall sizes.
J.Crew New Quilted Cocoon Puffer Coat
This navy quilted coat is equal parts sophisticated and versatile. This is one of those keep-forever pieces that's always going to be on-trend. There are several colors to choose from.
J.Crew Curvy Vintage Slim-straight Jean in Rinse Wash
These dark jeans work in so many scenarios, whether you're heading to the office or a girls night out. There are a ton of styling options here with standard, petite, and tall sizes to choose from.
J.Crew Stretch Viscose Blend Button-front Midi Dress
This adorable pink, mid-length dress is supremely flattering. If you love the pink, you'll obsess over the black.
J.Crew End-on-End Cotton Short-sleeve Pajama Set
Go to bed and wake up feeling like your best self with these supremely comfortable, iconic pajama set. It's on sale in three colors.
J.Crew Slouchy Boyfriend Chino Pant
Bring some polish and laidback sophisticated to you wardrobe with these slouchy chino pants, which come in three colors.
J.Crew Short Lug-Sole Rain Boots
If you're going to wear rain boots, they might as well be cute, right? Ditch your boring, worn out pair for these olive green boots.
