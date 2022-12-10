Athleta 60% Off Deals: Get a $129 Jumpsuit for $28, $109 Pants for $21, $39 Tanks for $9, and More Deals

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Whether you have fitness on the mind or if you just want to lounge around, this is a great time to shop for activewear. There's a major sale happening at Athleta. You can save 60% on leggings, shorts, jackets, sports bras, tank tops, and some clothes you can wear outside of the gym. Athleta has something for everyone, inclusive sizes with options ranging from XXS to 3X.
There's no promo code to remember, all you need to do is click here, add your favorites to your cart, and you will see the additional discount reflected at checkout. Unfortunately, these deals won't be around forever. Get your shop on this weekend. Here are some stand out picks from the Athleta Sale, including a $129 jumpsuit on sale for $28.
Athleta 60% Off Deals
Athleta Cozy Karma Mock Neck Dress
Wear this cozy dress for work, travel, or a festive party. The bold red is to die for and there are three additional colors to choose from.
Athleta Westbound Sherpa Jacket
You'll want to wear this plush sherpa jacket indoors. That's how soft it is.
Athleta Nighttime Bliss Sleep V Neck Romper
Technically, this is a "sleep romper," but this outfit is so cute that it's meant to be seen when you leave the house. Rock it as a jumpsuit when you're out and about. It's available in five colors.
Athleta Exhale Bra D-DD+
This sports bra is designed to support D-DD+ cups. It's perfect for yoga, barre, pilates, and other low-impact workouts. There are six colorways to choose from.
Athleta Zuma Printed Shirtdress
This shirtdress is stretchy and perfect for travel since it's wrinkle-resistant.
Athleta Brooklyn Jumpsuit
This jumpsuit comes in three colors and it's made from incredibly comfortable feather-light fabric that you will love.
Athleta Organic Daily Printed Tank
You can never have too many workout tanks. This one lightweight, easy to move in, and it's on sale at a major discount.
Athleta Vienna Cargo Pant
Wear these stretchy pants for commuting, work, and travel. The best part about this fabric is that it's wrinkle-resistant and easy to pack. This style has six pockets to help you store your small essentials.
Athleta Marlow Romper
Feel put together the instant you put on this printed romper. It looks like such a nice outfit, but it's also extremely comfortable with featheright, silky fabric. This deserves a spot in your outfit rotation, for sure.
Athleta Tugga Sherpa Jacket
You'll be obsessed with this cozy sherpa, zip-up jacket. Bundle up with fashionable warmth this jacket, which comes in three colors.
Athleta Accelerate 7/8 Tight
You can never have too many leggings. This pair is incredibly lightweight and the fabric is cool to the touch.
Athleta Breezy Twist Tank
This lightweight shirt is perfect for working out and hanging out. It also comes in three colorways.
Athleta Brooklyn Jogger
You just found your go-to pants for everything. Rock these for work, travel, and everything in between. And, yes, these do have two zip-up pockets.
Athleta Playa Linen Shirt
This top is so incredibly versatile. Wear it as a swimsuit cover-up, button it up, tie it up, tie it around your waist. There are so many options here.
Athleta Triumph Game Point Shortie
Wear these for your next workout and when you're outside of the gym. They're lightweight and breathable with extra mobility. They also come in yellow.
Athleta Stroll Fleece Full Zip
This is one of those zip-ups you'll want to wear every day. It's lightweight and it has secure, zip-up pockets.
Athleta Ultra High Rise Elation Capri
If you want a cropped legging, this style is supportive for yoga and low-impact workouts. It's available in three additional colorways.
Athleta Calm Cool Romper
How many outfits could you wear to bed and a girls' night out? Well, of course you can wear what you want, but this cool, silky jumpsuit is the ideal outfit for any scenario.
Athleta Transcend Tank
Unfortunately, sweat is a part of life. This fabric wicks away sweat, it dries quickly, and it's incredibly breathable. Plus, it has UPF 50+ sun protection. You need one of these tanks in every color.
