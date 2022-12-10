37 Fashion Brands You Didn’t Know Were on Amazon: Deals on Good American, Ray-Ban, Stuart Weitzman & More

Get the best prices with Amazon's quick shipping on your favorite brands including Something Navy, UGG, Alo Yoga, Free People, Kate Spade, and Norma Kamali.

By Marenah Dobin Dec 10, 2022 11:00 AMTags
We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. If you buy something through our links, E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.

At this point, we're all Amazon shoppers. There are so many useful products to discover, unbeatable prices, and, of course, you can't forget about that incomparable Prime Shipping.

But, did you know that Amazon is also the ultimate shopping destination for some premium fashion brands? You can get great deals on Good American, Ray-Ban, Stuart Weitzman, Something Navy, UGG, Alo Yoga, Free People, Kate Spade, Norma Kamali, Reebok, Vince Camuto, Birkenstock, Cosabella, Theory, Barefoot Dreams, Longchamp, Tory Burch, 7 For All Mankind, True Religion, and more premium brands.

If you need a little guidance as you shop, here some stand-out picks on premium fashion brands that you can shop at Amazon.

Premium Fashion Brands You Can Shop on Amazon

Good American Women's Good Boy Jeans

Feel like the It Girl that you are with these split ankle jeans from Khloe Kardashian's brand Good American.

$169
$42
Amazon

Alo Yoga Women's High-Waist Moto Legging

Orange you obsessed with these mesh panel leggings? Amazon also has them in grey and a glossy black.

$118
$62
Amazon

Norma Kamali Women's Spat Legging

Go bold with these split-hem leggings, which come in red and seafoam green. 

$135
$33
Amazon

Ray-Ban Metal Square Sunglasses

You can never go wrong with Ray-Ban shades, especially at this price. Amazon has these sunglasses in three colors.

$198
$86
Amazon

Reebok Women's Classic Harman Run Sneaker

All-white Reeboks are an eternally good idea.

$80
$40
Amazon

Birkenstock Women’s, Arizona Essentials Eva Sandal

Birkenstock is one of those brands that you will rely on forever and you really can't beat this price. These sandals come in several colors. 

$111
$38
Amazon

Cosabella Women's Say Never Curvy Sweetie Bralette

This is in my list of my favorite bralettes. Unfortunately, I didn't get it at this price, but I wish I did. Amazon has this style in a ton of colors too.

$75
$15
Amazon

Something Navy Women's Plaid Oversized Blazer and Something Navy Women's Plaid High Waisted Wide Leg Pants

Wear this suit to the office or pair it with a crop top for a night out with friends.

$150
Blazer- Amazon
$158
Pants- Amazon

The North Face Salty Dog Beanie- Regular Fit

Get warm with one of these beanies from The North Face. Amazon has this style in many colors.

$50
$10
Amazon

FP Movement by Free People Women's Hot Shot Onesie

If you're into Fashion TikTok, you recognize this internet-famous jumpsuit. Get it in blue, orange, green, mauve, or grey.

$129
$57
Amazon
$145
$70
More Colors

Alo Yoga Women's High-Waist Vapor Legging

These Alo Yoga leggings are supremely flattering and fashionable. Amazon has them in four colors.

$128
$30
Amazon

Kate Spade New York Mini Small Square Studs Earrings

Bring sparkle to your look with these colorful Kate Spade earrings.

$20
Amazon

Superga Women's 799-Rubber Boots Rain Shoe

Rain boots are an essential for bad weather, but that doesn't mean you can't be fashionable. This pair also comes in white.

$109
$27
Amazon

Sam Edelman Women's Gabriela Flat Sandal

These braided sandals are classic, yet unique. Amazon has them in brown, black, pink, and white.

$122
$37
Amazon

Paige Women’s Jimmy Short Raw Cuff Mid Rise in Abella

You may not be thinking about shorts in December, but this discount is too good to resist. Get ahead on Summer 2023.

$107
$46
Amazon

Alo Yoga Women's Duality Reversible Sherpa Jkt

This is basically two jackets for the price of one since it's reversible. This style comes in six stunning colorways.

$208
$177
Amazon

Norma Kamali Women's Shoulder One Sleeve Dress

Here's a fun twist on the LBD. The one-shoulder, off-the-shoulder, and cut-out combo is just too fire to resist.

$135
$71
Amazon

Lilly Pulitzer Run Around Hat

Hide your bad hair day with one of these vibrant printed baseball caps.

$42
Amazon

Lilly Pulitzer Women's UPF 50 Skipper Round Hem Popover

Stand out in this bold, print zip-up from Lilly Pulitzer. There are four prints to choose from.

$182
$98
Amazon

Tory Burch Howell Monogram Court Low Top Sneakers

These Tory Burch monogram sneakers will elevate any look.

$271
$199
Amazon

Dr. Martens, Women's Arbor Steel Toe Light Industry Boots

It doesn't get any cooler than Dr. Martens. This timeless brand will be in style forever.

$182
$108
Amazon

Superga Unisex Low-Top Sneakers

Get some lift with these Superga platform sneakers

$107
$17
Amazon

Theory Women's Cropped Jacket

This cream, cropped jacket has endless styling possibilities. 

$166
$86
Amazon

Sam Edelman Women's Leigh Knee High Boot

You just found your new go-to boots. They're stylish, versatile, and incredibly comfortable. They're also available in gold.

$175
$99
Amazon

True Religion Women's Billie Mid Rise Straight Leg Rinse Jean

Dark jeans are an essential wardrobe staple. True Religion is a classic brand with durable styles that you can rely on for years. 

$89
$53
Amazon

7 For All Mankind Women's Mid Rise Skinny Fit Ankle Jeans

Black ripped jeans are another style must-have, especially at this price.

$225
$41
Amazon

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Lite Circle Cardi

Barefoot Dreams has the softest fabrics. You'll want to live in this cardigan.

$144
$79
Amazon

Barefoot Dreams the Cozychic Heathered Women’s Socks

These plush socks are an everyday luxury. 

$15
Amazon

Longchamp Le Pliage Top-Handle Bag

This Longchamp tote is nothing short of iconic. You'll use this forever.

$135
Amazon

Rebecca Minkoff Women's Megan Tote

This is tote is an essential. Get it in black or another fun color while it's on sale.

$198
$150
Amazon

Stuart Weitzman Women's Lowland Over The Knee Boots

Yes, these are a splurge for most of us, but at least there's a discount.... right? These boots are so classic. If they're in your budget, you'll adore them forever.

$950
$716
Amazon

Superga Women's 2750 Cotu Classic Sneaker

Think pink with these comfortable Superga sneakers or you can get a pair in one of the many available colors.

$80
$22
Amazon

Vince Camuto Women's Footwear Alinkay Knee High Boot

These Vince Camuto boots were made for walking and they come in six colors.

$249
$149
Amazon

Free People Dolman Quilted Knit Jacket

Get cozy in style when you wear one of these quilted jackets from Free People

$298
$141
Amazon

Kate Spade Leila Medium Triple Compartment Shoulder

You just found your new everyday tote bag. Now, you need to pick your favorite color.

$145
$135
Amazon

UGG Women's Neumel Fashion Boot

These take your classic UGG boots to another level thanks to the laces. Amazon has them in a ton of colors too.

$140
$90
Amazon

Sam Edelman Women's Fable Knee High Boot

Thes tan boots from Sam Edelman will complement every outfit.

$217
$122
Amazon

