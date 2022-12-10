37 Fashion Brands You Didn’t Know Were on Amazon: Deals on Good American, Ray-Ban, Stuart Weitzman & More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. If you buy something through our links, E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.
At this point, we're all Amazon shoppers. There are so many useful products to discover, unbeatable prices, and, of course, you can't forget about that incomparable Prime Shipping.
But, did you know that Amazon is also the ultimate shopping destination for some premium fashion brands? You can get great deals on Good American, Ray-Ban, Stuart Weitzman, Something Navy, UGG, Alo Yoga, Free People, Kate Spade, Norma Kamali, Reebok, Vince Camuto, Birkenstock, Cosabella, Theory, Barefoot Dreams, Longchamp, Tory Burch, 7 For All Mankind, True Religion, and more premium brands.
If you need a little guidance as you shop, here some stand-out picks on premium fashion brands that you can shop at Amazon.
Premium Fashion Brands You Can Shop on Amazon
Good American Women's Good Boy Jeans
Feel like the It Girl that you are with these split ankle jeans from Khloe Kardashian's brand Good American.
Alo Yoga Women's High-Waist Moto Legging
Orange you obsessed with these mesh panel leggings? Amazon also has them in grey and a glossy black.
Norma Kamali Women's Spat Legging
Go bold with these split-hem leggings, which come in red and seafoam green.
Ray-Ban Metal Square Sunglasses
You can never go wrong with Ray-Ban shades, especially at this price. Amazon has these sunglasses in three colors.
Reebok Women's Classic Harman Run Sneaker
All-white Reeboks are an eternally good idea.
Birkenstock Women’s, Arizona Essentials Eva Sandal
Birkenstock is one of those brands that you will rely on forever and you really can't beat this price. These sandals come in several colors.
Cosabella Women's Say Never Curvy Sweetie Bralette
This is in my list of my favorite bralettes. Unfortunately, I didn't get it at this price, but I wish I did. Amazon has this style in a ton of colors too.
The North Face Salty Dog Beanie- Regular Fit
Get warm with one of these beanies from The North Face. Amazon has this style in many colors.
Alo Yoga Women's High-Waist Vapor Legging
These Alo Yoga leggings are supremely flattering and fashionable. Amazon has them in four colors.
Kate Spade New York Mini Small Square Studs Earrings
Bring sparkle to your look with these colorful Kate Spade earrings.
Superga Women's 799-Rubber Boots Rain Shoe
Rain boots are an essential for bad weather, but that doesn't mean you can't be fashionable. This pair also comes in white.
Sam Edelman Women's Gabriela Flat Sandal
These braided sandals are classic, yet unique. Amazon has them in brown, black, pink, and white.
Paige Women’s Jimmy Short Raw Cuff Mid Rise in Abella
You may not be thinking about shorts in December, but this discount is too good to resist. Get ahead on Summer 2023.
Alo Yoga Women's Duality Reversible Sherpa Jkt
This is basically two jackets for the price of one since it's reversible. This style comes in six stunning colorways.
Norma Kamali Women's Shoulder One Sleeve Dress
Here's a fun twist on the LBD. The one-shoulder, off-the-shoulder, and cut-out combo is just too fire to resist.
Lilly Pulitzer Run Around Hat
Hide your bad hair day with one of these vibrant printed baseball caps.
Lilly Pulitzer Women's UPF 50 Skipper Round Hem Popover
Stand out in this bold, print zip-up from Lilly Pulitzer. There are four prints to choose from.
Tory Burch Howell Monogram Court Low Top Sneakers
These Tory Burch monogram sneakers will elevate any look.
Dr. Martens, Women's Arbor Steel Toe Light Industry Boots
It doesn't get any cooler than Dr. Martens. This timeless brand will be in style forever.
Superga Unisex Low-Top Sneakers
Get some lift with these Superga platform sneakers.
Theory Women's Cropped Jacket
This cream, cropped jacket has endless styling possibilities.
Sam Edelman Women's Leigh Knee High Boot
You just found your new go-to boots. They're stylish, versatile, and incredibly comfortable. They're also available in gold.
True Religion Women's Billie Mid Rise Straight Leg Rinse Jean
Dark jeans are an essential wardrobe staple. True Religion is a classic brand with durable styles that you can rely on for years.
7 For All Mankind Women's Mid Rise Skinny Fit Ankle Jeans
Black ripped jeans are another style must-have, especially at this price.
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Lite Circle Cardi
Barefoot Dreams has the softest fabrics. You'll want to live in this cardigan.
Barefoot Dreams the Cozychic Heathered Women’s Socks
These plush socks are an everyday luxury.
Longchamp Le Pliage Top-Handle Bag
This Longchamp tote is nothing short of iconic. You'll use this forever.
Rebecca Minkoff Women's Megan Tote
This is tote is an essential. Get it in black or another fun color while it's on sale.
Stuart Weitzman Women's Lowland Over The Knee Boots
Yes, these are a splurge for most of us, but at least there's a discount.... right? These boots are so classic. If they're in your budget, you'll adore them forever.
Superga Women's 2750 Cotu Classic Sneaker
Think pink with these comfortable Superga sneakers or you can get a pair in one of the many available colors.
Vince Camuto Women's Footwear Alinkay Knee High Boot
These Vince Camuto boots were made for walking and they come in six colors.
Free People Dolman Quilted Knit Jacket
Get cozy in style when you wear one of these quilted jackets from Free People.
Kate Spade Leila Medium Triple Compartment Shoulder
UGG Women's Neumel Fashion Boot
These take your classic UGG boots to another level thanks to the laces. Amazon has them in a ton of colors too.
Sam Edelman Women's Fable Knee High Boot
Thes tan boots from Sam Edelman will complement every outfit.
