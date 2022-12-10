WATCH NOW

Shop LivE! For the Holidays, Sponsored by Walmart

Olympic Swimmer Ryan Lochte and Wife Kayla Expecting Baby No. 3

Olympic Swimmer Ryan Lochte and Wife Kayla Reid revealed they are expecting their third child together, which Kayla notes might be her last pregnancy.

By Angie Orellana Hernandez Dec 10, 2022 12:45 AMTags
Celebrity FamiliesPregnanciesCouplesCelebritiesRyan Lochte
Watch: Ryan Lochte Sees Into His Future

This announcement deserves its own gold medal.

Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte and wife Kayla Reid jointly announced on Instagram they are adding a new member to the team: baby No. 3. The couple, married since 2018, accompanied the news with a sweet video montage of their family at a beach.

In the clips, the pair's two children—5-year-old son Caiden and 3-year-old daughter Liv—hold hands while they run along in the sand, with another segment shows Ryan and Kayla sharing a sweet kiss while she shows off her baby bump. As the family gathers around together, the words "Lochte baby #3 Coming June 2023" are shown on screen.

Referencing both Caiden and Liv being born in June, Ryan and Kayla captioned their Dec. 9 post, "Lochte baby #3 on the way, in June again of course!"

In her Dec. 9 Instagram Stories, Kayla spoke about her excitement to announce her pregnancy, adding that she can finally address why she's been "so out of breath" lately. She said she's a "few days away" from her second trimester, and that compared to her last two pregnancies, this one is unique for a particular reason. 

photos
Ryan Lochte Hanging with Celebrities

"And this go around, my third time over here, this first trimester, I have been eating like a machine, like a linebacker," Kayla said. "And Ryan knows. If I look at him, and I'm hungry, he's like 'OK, well, let's get you fed.' Because I just can't handle it. Just starving uncontrollably. And I have to eat or I will be sick."

Instagram

Trending Stories

1

Tina Turner and Ike Turner's Son Ronnie Turner Dead at 62

2

Tina Turner Mourns the Loss of Son Ronnie After His Death at 62

3

Kourtney Kardashian Gives Update After Stopping IVF With Travis Barker

Kayla said that she keeps "snacks everywhere," including in her car and purse, so she is "able to operate." Regardless of the change, Kayla is taking it easy on herself.

"This might be my last pregnancy," Kayla noted. "So, I'm just going to go balls to the wall and give myself some grace."

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Tina Turner and Ike Turner's Son Ronnie Turner Dead at 62

2

Tina Turner Mourns the Loss of Son Ronnie After His Death at 62

3

Kourtney Kardashian Gives Update After Stopping IVF With Travis Barker

4

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Deny “Untrue" Claim Surrounding Royal Exit

5

Shop Walmart LivE! Savings for the Holidays