Olympic Swimmer Ryan Lochte and Wife Kayla Expecting Baby No. 3

Watch : Ryan Lochte Sees Into His Future

This announcement deserves its own gold medal.

Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte and wife Kayla Reid jointly announced on Instagram they are adding a new member to the team: baby No. 3. The couple, married since 2018, accompanied the news with a sweet video montage of their family at a beach.

In the clips, the pair's two children—5-year-old son Caiden and 3-year-old daughter Liv—hold hands while they run along in the sand, with another segment shows Ryan and Kayla sharing a sweet kiss while she shows off her baby bump. As the family gathers around together, the words "Lochte baby #3 Coming June 2023" are shown on screen.

Referencing both Caiden and Liv being born in June, Ryan and Kayla captioned their Dec. 9 post, "Lochte baby #3 on the way, in June again of course!"

In her Dec. 9 Instagram Stories, Kayla spoke about her excitement to announce her pregnancy, adding that she can finally address why she's been "so out of breath" lately. She said she's a "few days away" from her second trimester, and that compared to her last two pregnancies, this one is unique for a particular reason.