My Unorthodox Life’s Batsheva Haart Shares Her 2023 Dating Goal

Batsheva Haart is looking to the new year with a new sense of optimism.

The star of Netflix's My Unorthodox Life, who split from husband Ben Weinstein in November 2021 after nine years of marriage, exclusively told E! News why she's looking forward to a fresh start when the calendar turns.

"My dating life is looking alright," Batsheva said. "Not talking to anybody right now. As the holidays approach, I'm going to be doing a lot of travel, just focusing on my family, my friends, and enjoying this part of my life and then hopefully the new year will bring a new man."

Batsheva and Ben's divorce played out very candidly for the cameras during season two—which is in the Top 10 TV Netflix shows in the U.S.—but it's something Batsheva knew they had to do.

"I felt good about it because we had shared our relationship on social media and on the show," she said. "I wanted the opportunity to shed some light on what happened and to honor my relationship, because I know that there are times that people can see different things. I wanted an opportunity to set the record that we still have a lot of love and respect for each other."