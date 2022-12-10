The Foot Locker & Melody Ehsani Collection Will Elevate Your Streetwear Game

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Fashion designer Melody Ehsani is bringing a taste of her creative streetwear flair to Foot Locker with this exclusive drop inspired by abstract design.
The collection, which has some seriously cool and stand-out pieces like puffer jackets, quilted skirts, bucket hats, track pants and more, retails between $18 and $80 with sizes ranging from XS to 3XL. While the looks are each super unique, the collection comes to life with the use of bright colors and unexpected patterns, in the best way possible.
"The inspiration for this collection was brought on by abstract shapes and movements that are born in our thoughts and translated into patterns," Foot Locker Women's Creative Director Melody Ehsani shares. "I hope that all who wear this collection feel that they are a part of something bigger as we, together, illuminate a path forward and champion the strides made by women past and present."
Melody Ehsani Quilted Puffer Jacket
This quilted puffer jacket is the perfect outerwear piece to add to your winter wardrobe for a streetwear vibe. Pair it with some white platform sneakers and the matching quilted skirt for a trendy and sporty ensemble with a girly twist.
Melody Ehsani T-Shirt
This burgundy Melody Ehsani T-Shirt is the perfect casual piece that you can style with biker shorts, joggers, track pants and more, along with your favorite pair of sneakers.
Melody Ehsani Fleece Hoodie
This fleece hoodie comes in a playful pattern and colorway that would look super cool paired with the matching sweatpants. It has a comfy, oversized feel that's perfect for the winter.
Melody Ehsani Chambray Baseball Top
This Chambray Baseball Top is all about the details, as is the rest of Melody Ehsani's collection. The baseball-inspired button-down top would look super cute with the matching corset top and joggers for a coordinated streetwear vibe.
Melody Ehsani Track Jacket
This is a track jacket that makes a big statement with its abstract checkered print and bright blue details and panel sleeve designs. Pair it with the matching track pants for a look that will definitely have you standing out.
Melody Ehsani Fleece Hoodie
The fleece hoodie also comes in this stunning purple and pink color combination with the signature "ME" logo at the front. It's an elevated, eye-catching design that would look perfect paired with the matching joggers.
Melody Ehsani Long Sleeve Mock Neck
Take your athleticwear to the next level with this trendy green long sleeve mock neck top that would look super cute and coordinated with the matching leggings.
Melody Ehsani Track Jacket
Another chic track jacket that will have you turning heads is this burgundy design that has bright pink stitching on the sleeves and around the front and back. It's the perfect piece to elevate your streetwear outfit game.
