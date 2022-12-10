The Foot Locker & Melody Ehsani Collection Will Elevate Your Streetwear Game

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Fashion designer Melody Ehsani is bringing a taste of her creative streetwear flair to Foot Locker with this exclusive drop inspired by abstract design.

The collection, which has some seriously cool and stand-out pieces like puffer jackets, quilted skirts, bucket hats, track pants and more, retails between $18 and $80 with sizes ranging from XS to 3XL. While the looks are each super unique, the collection comes to life with the use of bright colors and unexpected patterns, in the best way possible.

"The inspiration for this collection was brought on by abstract shapes and movements that are born in our thoughts and translated into patterns," Foot Locker Women's Creative Director Melody Ehsani shares. "I hope that all who wear this collection feel that they are a part of something bigger as we, together, illuminate a path forward and champion the strides made by women past and present."

Keep scrolling to shop the must-have streetwear pieces for yourself.