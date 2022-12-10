Allison Williams and Alexander Dreymon Are Engaged

Watch : Allison Williams Talks Time's Up at 2018 SAG Awards

Wedding bells are ringing for Allison Williams and Alexander Dreymon.

Two days after the longtime couple made their red carpet debut, debut, Alexander confirmed the parents of Arlo, 1, are engaged!

"Premiere of M3GAN with a screaming, laughing, cheering crowd. It's the ultimate fun scarefest," he wrote on Instagram on Dec. 9 alongside a series of photos from the red carpet including one with Allison's father, news anchor Brian Williams. "I'm so proud of my gorgeous fiancée @aw."

After slipping in the nod to their engagement, the American Horror Story: Coven star added, "Congratulations to everyone who worked so hard on what will likely be a new cult hit."

The Girls alum, 34, wore a long, dark sequin gown with her hair down and wavy. Her smokey eyeshadow was the perfect complement to the look for the Dec. 7 premiere of her A.I. horror comedy film. Meanwhile, Alexander wore a double breasted black on black plaid suit with a white shirt and black tie.