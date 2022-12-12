See Why Fred Armisen Is Sobbing in Baking It Holiday Special Preview

Watch : Maya Rudolph & Amy Poehler's Baking It Holiday Special Preview

All's not fair in holiday baking competitions.

Kristen Bell, J.B. Smoove, Nicole Richie and Fred Armisen will go head-to-head for a festive baking battle on the season two premiere of Peacock's Baking It. And in E! News' exclusive sneak peek at the Dec. 12 holiday special—which premieres on NBC—co-hosts Maya Rudolph and Amy Poehler's latest baking challenge makes one contestant unexpectedly emotional.

"We want you to bring us home for the holidays," Maya tells the group, to which Amy adds, "We're inviting ourselves to your family party, and we're gonna sample your signature holiday dish."

Detailing the rules of the "Big Ol' Bake" challenge, Maya explains, "Whether it's a recipe you thought of when you hosted your first Christmas dinner or a traditional dish that your family has made for generations, we want you to make something you share with the people you love."

And for as time-consuming as the task sounds, the Saturday Night Live alums only make things harder for the celebrity contestants by allotting them two hours to complete their bakes.