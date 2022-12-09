Go Inside the Wild Story of Peacock's Paul T. Goldman

Watch : Maria Bakalova Reveals "Borat 2" Was First Comedy Role

The life of Paul T. Goldman demanded a series unlike any other.

In the trailer for Paul T. Goldman, premiering Jan. 1 on Peacock, the strange, twisty story of the titular protagonist comes to life at the hands of Borat Subsequent Moviefilm director Jason Woliner—who has spent over a decade shooting the one-of-a-kind show.

"I'm a regular guy that got caught up in extraordinary circumstances," Paul says in the trailer. "This story is as accurate as it is unbelievable. I couldn't make this up! It happened to me."

In 2009, Paul wrote a book and a screenplay about the bizarre dissolution of his marriage and, in turn, his mission to bring down an alleged international crime ring.

Very normal stuff.

A few years later, he contacted Jason on Twitter and asked him for his help in turning his screenplay into reality. Jason, who calls Paul "the most captivating person I've ever encountered," eventually agreed.