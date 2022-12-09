WATCH NOW

Shop LivE! For the Holidays, Sponsored by Walmart

Go Inside the Wild Story of Peacock's Paul T. Goldman

The trailer for Peacock's upcoming series Paul T. Goldman, premiering Jan. 1, promises a show as absurd and captivating as its real-life subject. Watch it here.

By Daniel Trainor Dec 09, 2022 11:34 PMTags
TVTrailersSeth RogenCelebritiesPeacockNBCU
Watch: Maria Bakalova Reveals "Borat 2" Was First Comedy Role

The life of Paul T. Goldman demanded a series unlike any other.

In the trailer for Paul T. Goldman, premiering Jan. 1 on Peacock, the strange, twisty story of the titular protagonist comes to life at the hands of Borat Subsequent Moviefilm director Jason Woliner—who has spent over a decade shooting the one-of-a-kind show.

"I'm a regular guy that got caught up in extraordinary circumstances," Paul says in the trailer. "This story is as accurate as it is unbelievable. I couldn't make this up! It happened to me."

In 2009, Paul wrote a book and a screenplay about the bizarre dissolution of his marriage and, in turn, his mission to bring down an alleged international crime ring. 

Very normal stuff.

A few years later, he contacted Jason on Twitter and asked him for his help in turning his screenplay into reality. Jason, who calls Paul "the most captivating person I've ever encountered," eventually agreed.

photos
2023 TV Premiere Dates

"The series that has resulted—a culmination of over a decade of shooting—has wound up becoming the most conceptually ambitious and personal project I've ever worked on," Jason said in a statement. "It's in many ways an experimental show and I'm still in grateful disbelief that Peacock has let me do it."

He explained that the series will feature "familiar doc elements with dramatized scenes that Paul wrote about his story—starring Paul playing himself—and weaving that with behind-the-scenes footage from the making of this show (don't worry, it'll make sense when you watch it, I promise)."

We'll take Jason's word for it. 

Produced by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, Paul T. Goldman also features some very real actors along for the crazy ride—with Rosanna ArquetteFrank Grillo, Dennis Haysbert, Melinda McGraw and, of course, Paul himself. 

Trending Stories

1

Tina Turner and Ike Turner's Son Ronnie Turner Dead at 62

2

Tina Turner Mourns the Loss of Son Ronnie After His Death at 62

3

Kourtney Kardashian Gives Update After Stopping IVF With Travis Barker

The first three episodes of Paul T. Goldman premiere Jan. 1 on Peacock, with new episodes dropping on subsequent Sundays.

(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Get the drama behind the scenes. Sign up for TV Scoop!

Trending Stories

1

Tina Turner and Ike Turner's Son Ronnie Turner Dead at 62

2

Tina Turner Mourns the Loss of Son Ronnie After His Death at 62

3

Kourtney Kardashian Gives Update After Stopping IVF With Travis Barker

4

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Deny “Untrue" Claim Surrounding Royal Exit

5

Shop Walmart LivE! Savings for the Holidays