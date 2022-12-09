Jennifer Lawrence Addresses Her "Blunder" About Female-Led Films

Watch : Jennifer Lawrence Wishes She Took Adele's Advice About This Film

Jennifer Lawrence is explaining her recent comments regarding female representation in action movies.

During a Dec. 7 Variety's Actors on Actors interview with Viola Davis, the Joy actress recalled her time making the Hunger Games franchise, in which she starred as protagonist Katniss Everdeen. She said that before her work on the project, "nobody had ever put a woman in the lead of an action movie, because it wouldn't work, we were told."

Lawrence is now clarifying that her words are "certainly not what I meant to say at all" after her initial remarks received backlash on social media.

"It was my blunder and it came out wrong," she told The Hollywood Reporter in a Dec. 8 interview. "I had nerves talking to a living legend."

Lawrence noted that her observation came from a place of reflection when speaking to Davis, who played a warrior in the female-led action movie The Woman King, released this year.