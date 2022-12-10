Proof that Paris Hilton Is a Top-Notch Aunt, According to Nicky Hilton

Watch : Nicky Hilton Shares Best Mom Advice & Paris' IVF Update

Nothing in this world compares to Paris Hilton's role as an aunt.

At least, that's what big sister Nicky Hilton Rothschild believes. The fashion designer recently gushed over the Paris in Love star after she planned a family trip to the happiest place on Earth to celebrate niece Teddy Marilyn's upcoming fifth birthday.

"She's such a good aunt," Nicky exclusively told E! News at the Footwear News Achievement Awards. "She's organizing for us to all go to Disneyland for Teddy's 5th birthday in a few weeks."

But Paris isn't just planning for Nicky and Teddy—whose dad is James Rothschild—to enjoy the Southern California theme park. Nicky revealed that her 6-year-old daughter, Lily-Grace, will partake in the festivities.

However, the socialite's five-month-old baby boy—whose name she hasn't shared yet—will stay behind. As she put it, "I'll leave my baby at home because he's not going to enjoy it but it will be fun."