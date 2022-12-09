Parks and Recreation Actress Helen Slayton-Hughes Dead at 92

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2022

The Parks and Recreation community has lost a valued member.

Helen Slayton-Hughes, best known for her role as court stenographer Ethel Beavers in the NBC sitcom, has passed away her family shared in a statement posted to her Facebook page. She was 92.

"To the friends and fans of our beloved Helen, Helen passed away last night," the Dec. 8 statement read. "Her pain has ended but her fierce spirit lives on. Thank you for the love and support of her and her work."

They added, "Rest sweet one. -With love: The Hughes family."

Alongside confirmation of her passing, Helen's family sharing a video paying tribute to her life and work. The video opens up to one of her quotes that reads, "I love doing drama but I'm always hired to do comedy."