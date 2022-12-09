Gayle King Defends Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Bombshell Docuseries

Watch : Meghan Markle Compares Royal Life to The Princess Diaries

Gayle King has a royally firm opinion on Netflix's Harry & Meghan.

The CBS Mornings anchor came to Meghan Markle's defense about the Duchess of Sussex's personal docuseries with husband Prince Harry. During a Dec. 8 appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Andy quipped that Meghan previously declared she would never do a reality show, but in Gayle's eyes, this project is different.

"It's not a reality show," Gayle noted. "It's not."

As for if Gayle will watch the docuseries, which hit the streamer Dec. 8, she made it clear that it's on her watch list by noting to Andy, "I can't wait."

After all, Gayle is no stranger to the topic of Harry, Meghan and the rest of the royal family. In September, Gayle weighed in on a possible reconciliation between the couple and the royal family after the Sussexes stepped down from their roles as senior royals in 2020. After all, Meghan and Harry reunited with Prince William and King Charles III for events honoring Queen Elizabeth II's death.