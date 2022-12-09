Gayle King Defends Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Bombshell Docuseries

Gayle King has a royally firm opinion on Netflix's Harry & Meghan.
The CBS Mornings anchor came to Meghan Markle's defense about the Duchess of Sussex's personal docuseries with husband Prince Harry. During a Dec. 8 appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Andy quipped that Meghan previously declared she would never do a reality show, but in Gayle's eyes, this project is different.
"It's not a reality show," Gayle noted. "It's not."
As for if Gayle will watch the docuseries, which hit the streamer Dec. 8, she made it clear that it's on her watch list by noting to Andy, "I can't wait."
After all, Gayle is no stranger to the topic of Harry, Meghan and the rest of the royal family. In September, Gayle weighed in on a possible reconciliation between the couple and the royal family after the Sussexes stepped down from their roles as senior royals in 2020. After all, Meghan and Harry reunited with Prince William and King Charles III for events honoring Queen Elizabeth II's death.
"There have been efforts on both sides to sort of make this right," Gayle told Extra at the time. "We shall see. Big families always go through drama, always go through turmoil. It remains to be seen—now are they going to be desk closer together? Or are they going to be drawn apart? I have no idea. I have no inside information on that."
Back in 2021, Gayle expressed hope for mended relationships between both parties after her best friend, Oprah Winfrey, hosted Meghan and Harry in a headline-making interview where the couple got candid about their personal experience with the royals.
While Gayle felt the interview brought forward conversations that people "don't want to have," she said they might be necessary.
"I think, ultimately, it's about a family that wants to be united and be together and I'm hoping that will be the case," she said on The Drew Barrymore Show in April. "Sometimes conversations are very difficult. There's nothing healthy when you don't talk, so let's all wish that for all involved in that particular story."
