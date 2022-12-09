Kelli Giddish Gives Insight Into Her Law & Order: SVU Exit

Watch : Stars Who Exited Hit TV Shows: Law & Order, Grey's Anatomy & More

It's the end of an SVU era.

After announcing her departure from Law & Order: Special Victims Unit in August, Kelli Giddish bid farewell to her character Detective Amanda Rollins on the NBC drama's Dec. 8 episode. And as emotional as it was to watch her tackle one last case with Mariska Hargitay's Captain Olivia Benson, the actress revealed it was just as bittersweet to film in a recent interview with Variety.

"There's so much laughter and there were so many tears," she said. "It was a really beautiful experience."

In addition to leaving her role at the NYPD for a new job, the season 24 fall finale episode also saw Rollins tie the knot with boyfriend Dominick "Sonny" Carisi Jr. (Peter Scanavino), a plot point Kelli said made her "so happy."

"I was like, 'Thank God'" she joked, "because the fans are going to freak out if they don't get it! Let's give it to them."

The 42-year-old has been a longtime cast member since joining the show's 13th season in 2011. But like all good things, Kelli said she knew now was time for Rollins' story to come to a close.