Mean Girls: The Musical Movie Cast Is Totally Fetch: See Who's Playing Cady, Regina & More

Put away the Burn Books—the cast of the Mean Girls: The Musical movie adaptation is finally here.

The upcoming film version based on the Broadway musical, also written by Tina Fey, will star Angourie Rice, Reneé Rapp, Auli'i Cravalho, and Jaquel Spivey as Cady, Regina, Janis and Damian, respectively, E! News confirms.

In the 2004 film version, the same roles were originated by Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, Lizzy Caplan and Daniel Franzese.

There's still no word on who might play Gretchen or Karen—originated by Amanda Seyfried and Lacey Chabert, respectively—but we'll keep listening to our fifth sense for updates on that front.

The film adaptation will also be written and produced by Fey, featuring music by Fey's husband Jeff Richmond and lyrics by Nell Benjamin, who both also worked on the Broadway musical.

Saturday Night Live creator Lorne Michaels is on board as a producer.

So, where do you know these soon-to-be North Shore High students from?

Rice played Kate Winslet's daughter Siobhan on HBO's Mare of Easttown and appeared as Betty Brant in both Spider-Man: Far From Home and Spider-Man No Way Home and Rapp currently appears on HBO Max's The Secret Life of College Girls and actually took over the role of Regina on Broadway in 2019.

Meanwhile, Cravalho voiced the titular character in Disney's Moana and Spivey is fresh off his Tony-nominated performance in Broadway's A Strange Loop.