Steph Curry Reveals How His 3 Kids Are Following In His Athletic Footsteps

Watch : Steph Curry Cherishes His Families Unconditional Support & Love

Steph Curry has four NBA championships and two MVP titles under his belt. And sure, that's impressive AF—but it doesn't matter so much to his and Ayesha Curry's kids Riley, 10, Ryan, 7, and Canon, 4.

"I don't think they care too much about how many times the ball goes in the basket," he exclusively told E! News at the Dec. 8 2022 Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year Awards, at which he received the night's titular honor. "They've been to a couple parades and all that, so they enjoy the festivities of celebrating a championship."

At the end of the day, being a dad is all that matters to his family. "That's the best part about it," the Golden State Warriors point guard added, "getting to watch them grow and blossom and find their personality and support them and have fun with them."

But just because Steph's kids aren't currently focused on his sports career doesn't mean they won't begin their own in the future.