Steph Curry Reveals How His 3 Kids Are Following In His Athletic Footsteps

Steph Curry has four NBA championships and two MVP titles under his belt. And sure, that's impressive AF—but it doesn't matter so much to his and Ayesha Curry's kids Riley, 10, Ryan, 7, and Canon, 4.
"I don't think they care too much about how many times the ball goes in the basket," he exclusively told E! News at the Dec. 8 2022 Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year Awards, at which he received the night's titular honor. "They've been to a couple parades and all that, so they enjoy the festivities of celebrating a championship."
At the end of the day, being a dad is all that matters to his family. "That's the best part about it," the Golden State Warriors point guard added, "getting to watch them grow and blossom and find their personality and support them and have fun with them."
But just because Steph's kids aren't currently focused on his sports career doesn't mean they won't begin their own in the future.
"Our oldest is interested in volleyball," he shared. And though middle child Ryan hasn't decided if "sports is her thing or not," Steph said his son is already showing early signs of athleticism.
"He's only four, but we'll find out what he's really interested in over the next couple of years," the 34-year-old added. "But there's no pressure either way. You just want them to find what they love and support them."
Just as he's always there to support his family, they support him right back. And it's that support that Steph said is "the gas in the engine in terms of giving me the space to be able to invest in my craft and the amount of sacrifice it takes to work at that level."
"But also, the unconditional love and support of wins, losses, great games, bad games," he continued. "They're there, and I hope to be there for them through all that life throws at us."
Hear more from Steph—including what being named Sportsperson of the Year means to him—in the full interview above.