We Sat Down With Several Boy Band Members For a Nostalgic Holiday Hang

Forget Santa Claus, because the ultimate boy band supergroup is coming to a town near you.
Ryan Cabrera, 98 Degrees' Drew Lachey, Justin Jeffre and Jeff Timmons, All-4-One's Jamie Jones and O-Town's Erik Michael Estrada are making our "liquid dreams" come true, embarking on a tour that is the perfect gift for fans of '90s music.
"A Boy Band Christmas," which kicked off Dec. 2 and runs through the 23rd, finds the six artists performing a mix of classic holiday songs and their own unforgettable hits, including their recent single "O Holy Night," recorded specifically for the tour. And we must have been awfully good this year, because got to spend time with this all-star ensemble to find out what fans can expect from the show.
"Clearly, we have quite a few hits among the people that are up on the stage, so you're gonna get some of those," Drew exclusively told E! News. "You're gonna get a little bit of holiday mixed in there. You're gonna get some things that you probably aren't expecting. You're gonna get some things that are new to all of us."
But, most importantly, Drew said, "We're gonna have a lot of fun because, for us, what's the point of doing this if you can have fun and give each other a hard time and enjoy the process?"
While Ryan and Jamie are "new friends," the rest of the members had performed together before, including Ryan and Erik, who have toured for the last seven years. And their current team-up, Erik admitted, has been "nothing short of magical."
"For me," Jamie added, "as far as touring with the guys, like I've been touring with a 98 Degrees blanket for about 20 years. So I feel like I've had them wrapped around me forever!"
One of the "refreshing" aspects of the experience for Jeff has been hearing new takes on some of the groups' classic songs.
"We've all been together for decades now and having a blast doing it with each other," Jeff explained. "Obviously, it's like a family amongst each group, but to get everybody out there doing their own thing and putting a different spin on each of these hits, it's cool for us, too. It breaks up the monotony of it."
Still, that doesn't mean there haven't been some challenges.
"I had no idea All-4-One had so many lyrics," Drew admitted, while Jamie countered that 98 Degrees' hit "I Do" is "just a bridge in the middle of the hook. I'm like, 'Okay, Jesus, take the wheel!"
But, for Erik, getting to perform All-4-One's "I Swear" has a deeper meaning because, "fun fact, it was one of the songs that I used in the auditions for Making the Band to actually get into O-Town," he revealed. "So to be able to sing [it] with Jamie onstage is obviously a full circle moment and one that I could put a feather in my cap for."
Attendees can also expect to hear covers of classic holiday tunes from Mariah Carey and Donny Hathaway, along with a brand-new duet by Ryan and Erik called "Spend It With You," which marks the first time the longtime friends have sung together.
While they won't be performing these iconic '90s songs on their tour, Jeff said he would love to perform the Boyz II Men classic "On Bended Knee," even if the group "does not consider themselves a boy band," he explained. "As the years have progressed, people are considering them a boy band, but they're our biggest influences as a group."
For Erik, he would pick the Backstreet Boys' "I Want It That Way"—"I mean, it's just the biggest of the biggest songs. I still don't know what it means and I don't think it matters"—or N'Sync's "God Must Have Spent a Little More Time on You," explaining, "I don't think that song gets enough credit!"
With performances almost every night until the tour wraps up on Dec. 23 in Vancouver, the guys are looking forward to spending time with their families and, Jamie joked, "Sleep, baby!"
"We all have plans clearly so we want to make sure that we're home for them," Drew added. "Quite a few of us have kids that we want to get home to, wives, significant others, friends, you know, our recliners—lots of things that we want to get home to. But we're going to enjoy this run!"
A Boy Band Christmas runs through Dec. 23. Tickets are available here.