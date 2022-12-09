One Tree Hill's Bevin Prince Recalls Husband's Last Words Before Fatal Lightning Strike

Watch : One Tree Hill Star's Husband Killed by Lightning Strike

Bevin Prince is getting candid about her late husband's final moments.

Five months after William Friend died after being struck by lightning, the One Tree Hill alum shared details about the fatal accident, explaining why she feels there was a bigger power at play that day.

"Right before it hit him, he lit a cigar and he looked at my father and he said, 'If we get struck by lightning, Mike, this is where I wanna be.' And then it happened," Bevin recalled on Good Morning America Dec. 8. "I believe it was really his time."

She added that, to her, there was a "divinity" to the timing of his passing.

"He was 33 years old. It was July 3 and I believe the exact time that the lightning struck was 3:13 p.m.," she continued. "So knowing that all the resources were there to potentially save him, I have to believe that something bigger beyond me was calling him."