The Bachelor Alum Nick Viall’s Breakup Survival Guide Will Get You Through Heartbreak

We interviewed Nick Viall because we think you'll like his picks. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If you're wondering if you should send that text, the answer is probably "no," but that can be hard to admit. That's why it's important to have some solid guidance in your life, especially after a breakup. Just turn to Nick Viall. The Bachelor alum knows a thing or two about navigating heartbreak. He parlayed those experiences into sharing relationship advice on his podcast, The Viall Files, and he wrote a must-read read book for anyone with a broken heart, Don't Text Your Ex Happy Birthday: And Other Advice on Love, Sex, and Dating.

The reality TV alum shared, "So much of this book is about changing how we see and handle disappointment. Having a broken heart is one of the challenging ways we can experience disappointment. I struggled with it greatly and I share a lot of those experiences in the book, along with how I was able to move on from them. Plus, there is a whole chapter titled 'Getting Over Them,' which is dedicated to anyone struggling with heartbreak."

Even if you're not going through a breakup, read Nick's book. He explained, "There are so many other challenges that come with dating and relationships other than heartbreak. Don't Text Your Ex Happy Birthday covers all of them. Whether you're trying to avoid f*ck boys and players, stuck in a situationship, or struggling with dating in general, this book covers it all."

In addition to writing a helpful book, Nick put together a post-breakup guide for anyone in need of a self-care moment.