Al Roker's Today Family Celebrates His Return Home From the Hospital

The forecast for today? Lots of sunny messages for Al Roker.
After the weatherman, 68, returned home from the hospital on Dec. 8, his Today colleagues celebrated the big news, kicking off the Dec. 9 episode by playing The A-Team's theme song (a favorite of Al's).
"We have so many signs like 'We miss you Al.' 'We love you Al,'" Savannah Guthrie said of the fans who have gathered outside of the Today Plaza. "Well, we feel the exact same, and he'll be back soon. We want him to take his time and feel good. So, he will, and we love him and he'll be back soon."
Much to everyone's delight. "Everyone's been asking about him too," Carson Daly shared. "I sent him a picture yesterday—I walked by his office here and I wrote him a text and said, 'Al, you gotta come back. This is turning into Hoda [Kotb]'s, like, third closet. 'Cause your racks of clothes are in there."
Later, Sheinelle Jones applauded Al's wife Deborah Roberts for being his rock.
"If you've ever walked around town with Al or even an airport…everybody knows him and wants to be his friend," she said. "So I can't imagine how many texts and emails that Deborah had to field and she answered all of them. She was always there giving us updates. So we love both of you guys, the whole family."
Al announced his return home from the hospital in a Dec. 8 Instagram post. Alongside a series of sweet snapshots of him, Deborah and Leila, he wrote, "So incredibly grateful to family, friends, medical folks, @todayshow family and all your thoughts and prayers."
Al was first admitted to the hospital last month for blood clots, noting on Instagram that he had one in his leg which sent some clots into his lungs. The hospitalization led him to miss covering the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade for the first time in 27 years. And though Al left the hospital on the holiday, he returned shortly after due to complications.
Now, Deborah and their kids Courtney, 35; Leila, 24; and Nicholas, 20, are thrilled they're all together again.
"Home," the ABC News Senior National Affairs Correspondent wrote in her own post showing Al with his family. "Where the heart lives."
