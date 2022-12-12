Why RHOSLC's Heather Gay Doesn't Want to Think About a Season 4 Without Jen Shah

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City might be losing one of its brightest stars.
With Jen Shah's fraud case sentencing just weeks away on Jan. 6, the Bravo personality's future on the series remains uncertain (Jen plead guilty to federal charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering in July).
And as the court date gets closer and closer, Jen's co-star and real-life BFF Heather Gay is having trouble picturing a potential RHOSLC season four without her.
"That is the great big question mark: is there a show without Jen Shah?" Heather exclusively told E! News ahead of her Dec. 13 appearance on Below Deck Adventure. "That is the smallest thing, blip on her radar right now, so I'm trying not to let it cloud my thoughts either. I'm just thinking of her taking accountability, getting this started and over with so that she can rebuild her life."
Jen faces up to a maximum of 30 years in prison.
When it comes to the upcoming RHOSLC season three reunion, which tapes this month, Heather says she's ready to hash out beef with multiple cast members after the show's most recent Dec. 7 episode, which saw Jen, Angie Katsanevas and Danna Bui-Negrete come for her during the group trip.
"You're asking me this right after San Diego where I was Fruit Ninja with all of the people trying to be mad at me," Heather said with a laugh, "so I think I'm just going to sit and receive a lot of it."
"What I'm most looking forward to is it being over and coming home and celebrating Christmas, but I shouldn't say that," she jokingly continued. "Actually, what I'm most looking forward to is finding some resolution. We're pretty fractured right now. It's not a great space to be in and I operate best when I'm in calm waters."
It's also up in the air whether or not Jen will appear on the RHOSLC reunion. Meredith Marks recently shared her thoughts on Jen's possible attendance.
"I hope she has a chance to have a voice," Meredith admitted to Page Six's Virtual Reali-Tea podcast on Dec. 5. "She's been a huge part of not just season three but this entire show and for her to not have a chance to close all of that out?"
Don't miss Heather's appearance on Below Deck Adventure Tuesday, Dec. 13, at 9 p.m. on Bravo. The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m.
