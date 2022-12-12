Why RHOSLC's Heather Gay Doesn't Want to Think About a Season 4 Without Jen Shah

Watch : Heather Gay Sounds Off on RHOSLC's Future Without Jen Shah

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City might be losing one of its brightest stars.

With Jen Shah's fraud case sentencing just weeks away on Jan. 6, the Bravo personality's future on the series remains uncertain (Jen plead guilty to federal charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering in July).

And as the court date gets closer and closer, Jen's co-star and real-life BFF Heather Gay is having trouble picturing a potential RHOSLC season four without her.

"That is the great big question mark: is there a show without Jen Shah?" Heather exclusively told E! News ahead of her Dec. 13 appearance on Below Deck Adventure. "That is the smallest thing, blip on her radar right now, so I'm trying not to let it cloud my thoughts either. I'm just thinking of her taking accountability, getting this started and over with so that she can rebuild her life."

Jen faces up to a maximum of 30 years in prison.