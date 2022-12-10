Agatha: Coven of Chaos: Everything We Know So Far About the WandaVision Spinoff

Something witchy this way comes.
After making her standout Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in the hit Disney+ series WandaVision, Kathryn Hahn will return as the wickedly fun Agatha Harkness to from the spinoff series Agatha: Coven of Chaos.
Originally introduced as Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision's (Paul Bettany) nosy neighbor Agnes on WandaVision, Agatha later revealed her true identity as a witch as old as the Salem Witch Trials. Sensing Wanda's strong abilities, Agatha arrived in the town of Westview, New Jersey, to steal her power in order to prevent her from becoming the powerful entity known as the Scarlet Witch.
Ultimately, Wanda defeated her foe, and trapped Agatha in Westview as her counterpart Agnes, leaving fans to wonder what exactly is in store for the sorceress' future in the MCU.
Fans will soon find out what Agatha's been up to since WandaVision, and based on what we know so far about the series, it is sure to be a wild ride full of magic, mischief, and, above all, chaos.
We've rounded up everything we know about Agatha: Coven of Chaos. Scroll below to find out which celebrities are joining the cast, which MCU stars are expected to return and when it will premiere on Disney+.
What is Agatha: Coven of Chaos?
Agatha: Coven of Chaos is a spinoff to Marvel's Disney+ series WandaVision and will make its debut in Phase 5 of the MCU. The series was announced in 2021 under the title Agatha: House of Harkness but was later changed to Coven of Chaos at San Diego Comic-Con this summer.
The series is expected to pick up with Agatha in Westview, New Jersey, following the events of WandaVision, but exact plot details are being kept under wraps by Marvel.
Who Will Star in Agatha: Coven of Chaos?
As the show's title states, Kathryn Hahn will reprise her role as witch Agatha Harkness in the upcoming series. But Agatha isn't the only magical character that's coming to town.
On Nov. 1, Heartstopper star Joe Locke was announced to be joining the cast in an undisclosed role, though many fans suspect he could be playing an older version of Wanda's son Billy (a.k.a. Wiccan), or that of Agatha's son from the comics, Nicholas Scratch.
Aubrey Plaza—who's currently starring on season two of HBO's The White Lotus—is also set to star on Coven of Chaos. And though her role is unknown, she is rumored to be playing the show's spooky villain.
Who Else is in the Agatha: Coven of Chaos Cast?
Along with Kathryn, actress Emma Caulfield will also reprise her WandaVisison role as Dottie/Sarah Proctor. Other announced cast members include Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn and Maria Dizzia, though their roles have yet to be announced.
When Will Agatha: Coven of Chaos Premiere?
The show's exact release date has yet to be revealed, though it is expected to premiere next winter. In November, star Emma Caulfield told E! News that filming will begin in December, meaning fans have to wait a year to see what magical hijinks are in store.
Will Wanda Maximoff or Vision Appear on Agatha: Coven of Chaos?
Elizabeth Olsen told Entertainment Tonight in September that she will not appear in the series, though she'd love to reunite with Kathryn and Paul Bettany. As for Vision, the character may be getting his own spinoff series titled Vision Quest.