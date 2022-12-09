See Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's Royal Meeting With King Charles III

Watch : Why King Charles III's Coronation Date Has Ties to Harry & Meghan

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are welcoming royalty to Wrexham.

The actors, who are co-owners of the Welsh soccer team Wrexham Association Football Club, were photographed meeting with King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla on the pitch.

The Deadpool actor later shared snaps from the royal encounter of him laughing with the King, captioning the Dec. 9 post, "Welcome to Wrexham Season 2: Charles in Charge."

Reynolds, 46, and the It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia star, 45, chatted with Charles, 74, and Camilla, 75 about the football club the actors bought in 2021 to redevelop and film for the FX series—as documented in their FX docuseries Welcome to Wrexham.

Following their meeting, the King—who prior to succeeding his mother, Queen Elizabeth II as monarch, held the Prince of Wales title—gave a speech granting cityhood to Wrexham, during which he also reflected on Wales' recent turn in the 2022 World Cup.

"I had the opportunity to see one of the other wonders of Wrexham, namely the football club, which is busy putting Wrexham on the map as never before," Charles said during the ceremony. "And, of course, this comes after the Welsh national team has brought unprecedented international recognition to Wales through qualifying for the World Cup."