WATCH NOW

Shop Walmart LivE! Deals for the Holiday Season

Tina Turner and Ike Turner's Son Ronnie Turner Dead at 62

Ronnie Turner, the son of Tina Turner and her ex Ike Turner, has died at the age of 62. Read on for more details on the actor's passing.

By Kisha Forde Dec 09, 2022 6:19 PMTags
Celebrity FamiliesCeleb KidsCelebritiesTina Turner
Watch: In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2022

The Turner family has lost a beloved member.

Ronnie Turner, the youngest son of legendary singer Tina Turner and the late Ike Turner, has died at the age of 62. Ronnie's wife, Afida Turner, confirmed his passing in a touching post, calling her husband "a true angel."

"I did the best to the end this time I was no[t] able to save you," she wrote alongside a Dec. 9 Instagram post of the pair with his mom Tina. "Love you for... 17 years this is very very very bad and I am very mad," she wrote in the caption of the post. "This is a tragedy u with your brother Craig and your father Ike Turner and Aline rest in paradise… So unfair."

Though his parents were famous musicians, Ronnie entered the acting world, making an appearance in the 1993 film, What's Love Got to Do With It (the autobiographical film based on the life of his mom and the tumultuous relationship with her husband, Ike).

photos
Celebrity Deaths: 2022's Fallen Stars

Ronnie's passing comes just four years after Tina's oldest son, Craig, (whose father was the late saxophonist Raymond Hill) died by suicide at the age of 59 in July 2018.

Axel Koester/Corbis via Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

Gayle King Weighs In On “Messy” Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes Situation

2

Tina Turner and Ike Turner's Son Ronnie Turner Dead at 62

3

Kourtney Kardashian Gives Update After Stopping IVF With Travis Barker

"My saddest moment as a mother," Tina tweeted alongside a photo of her holding a rose over the ocean. "On Thursday, July 19, 2018, I said my final goodbye to my son, Craig Raymond Turner, when I gathered with family and friends to scatter his ashes off the coast of California. He was fifty-nine when he died so tragically, but he will always be my baby."

In addition to Craig and Ronnie, the Grammy winner also adopted two of Ike's children, Ike Jr., 64, and Michael, 63.

In the 2021 HBO Max documentary, Tina, the singer—who has been living in Switzerland with husband Erwin Bach since 1995—reflected on her early days of motherhood, sharing that she "didn't spend a lot of time" with her sons after her 1978 divorce from Ike was finalized.

"I suffered but Ike didn't," she said, per an excerpt published by Fox News. "It was my pain because I wanted more time."

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Gayle King Weighs In On “Messy” Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes Situation

2

Tina Turner and Ike Turner's Son Ronnie Turner Dead at 62

3

Kourtney Kardashian Gives Update After Stopping IVF With Travis Barker

4

Brittney Griner's Wife Cherelle Speaks Out After WNBA Star's Release

5

Elon Musk Shares Rare Photos of His and Grimes’ Son X