Tina Turner and Ike Turner's Son Ronnie Turner Dead at 62

The Turner family has lost a beloved member.

Ronnie Turner, the youngest son of legendary singer Tina Turner and the late Ike Turner, has died at the age of 62. Ronnie's wife, Afida Turner, confirmed his passing in a touching post, calling her husband "a true angel."

"I did the best to the end this time I was no[t] able to save you," she wrote alongside a Dec. 9 Instagram post of the pair with his mom Tina. "Love you for... 17 years this is very very very bad and I am very mad," she wrote in the caption of the post. "This is a tragedy u with your brother Craig and your father Ike Turner and Aline rest in paradise… So unfair."

Though his parents were famous musicians, Ronnie entered the acting world, making an appearance in the 1993 film, What's Love Got to Do With It (the autobiographical film based on the life of his mom and the tumultuous relationship with her husband, Ike).