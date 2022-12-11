Family Karma's Amrit Kapai Shares Plans to Have a Baby With Husband Nicholas Kouchoukos

Watch : Family Karma's Amrit Kapai Talks Wedding Hurdles

Family Karma's Amrit Kapai is ready for kids.

The Bravo star revealed he and husband Nicholas Kouchoukos, who have been together over a decade, are actively planning to start a family following their wedding earlier this year.

"The one thing Nicholas and I have known for a long time now is that we both want to be dads," he exclusively told E! News. "It took us a long time to get to the wedding part of our lives, to get to the being married part of our lives, and we know for sure we don't want to spend that same amount of time waiting for kids. We don't want five or six or seven years to go by before we start the process because we both know it's not as easy to have a kid when there's no woman involved in the relationship."

Being a same-sex couple, Amrit admitted "there are a few more hurdles we have to jump through."