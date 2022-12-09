SVU's Mariska Hargitay Breaks Silence on Kelli Giddish's Exit—Plus, How Rollins Said Goodbye

Watch : Stars Who Exited Hit TV Shows: Law & Order, Grey's Anatomy & More

Mariska Hargitay is paying tribute to her longtime co-star.

Following Kelli Giddish's final episode of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit on Dec. 8, the long running procedural's star shared a heartfelt message to her fellow SVU detective on Instagram.

"Kelli, I've loved acting, learning, growing, talking, laughing and crying with you. I've loved watching your achingly beautiful performances," Mariska wrote, "I've loved watching our friendship deepen and grow and blossom. I've loved every single minute of it, and I will miss you so much. You have my respect, my gratitude and my love forever. xo M."

In a follow-up post Dec. 9, alongside a pair of snaps of the pair during the episode, she added, " #FridayFeels #NothingButLove #FierceFemaleFriendship #Don'tPostPoneJoy I'm holding on tight to this one. Love you kgid.

Kelli made her final regular appearance as Det. Amanda Rollins during the season 24 winter finale, during which the character handed in her NYPD badge. The episode also saw her walk down the aisle with her former partner–turned–Assistant District Attorney Dominick "Sonny" Carisi (Peter Scanavino) in an impromptu courthouse ceremony attended by Mariska's Captain Olivia Benson, Sergeant Odafin "Fin" Tutuola (Ice-T) and Detective Joe Velasco (Octavio Pisano).