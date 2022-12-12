The 2023 Golden Globe Nominations Are Here

Watch : 2022 Golden Globe Nominations Snubs & Surprises!

Some of your favorite stars are on top of the globe for one special reason—and yes, it's golden.



The nominations for the 2023 Golden Globe Awards were announced and the list of honorees surely did not disappoint.



Ahead of last year's ceremony, NBC announced the award show would not be aired on TV amid criticism of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's lack of diversity among members. Nonetheless, the event proved to be a night of firsts for many nominees.



Pose star Michaela Jaé Rodriguez made history as the first transgender woman to snag a Golden Globe, winning in the category of Best Actress–Television Series (Drama) for her role in the FX series.

Meanwhile, West Side Story star Rachel Zegler also made history as the first Latina to win Best Actress–Motion Picture Comedy or Musical for her performance in the film, while simultaneously becoming the youngest winner in that category ever at just 20 years old.



Not to mention, Squid Game's O Yeong-su became the first South Korean actor to win a Golden Globe, earning an award for Best Supporting Actor–Series, Miniseries or Television Film.