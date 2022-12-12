The 2023 Golden Globe Nominations Are Here

Some of your favorite stars are on top of the globe for one special reason—and yes, it's golden.
The nominations for the 2023 Golden Globe Awards were announced and the list of honorees surely did not disappoint.
Ahead of last year's ceremony, NBC announced the award show would not be aired on TV amid criticism of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's lack of diversity among members. Nonetheless, the event proved to be a night of firsts for many nominees.
Pose star Michaela Jaé Rodriguez made history as the first transgender woman to snag a Golden Globe, winning in the category of Best Actress–Television Series (Drama) for her role in the FX series.
Meanwhile, West Side Story star Rachel Zegler also made history as the first Latina to win Best Actress–Motion Picture Comedy or Musical for her performance in the film, while simultaneously becoming the youngest winner in that category ever at just 20 years old.
Not to mention, Squid Game's O Yeong-su became the first South Korean actor to win a Golden Globe, earning an award for Best Supporting Actor–Series, Miniseries or Television Film.
As for the ceremony that will take place next year, viewers can tune in for the Golden Globes on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, airing live coast-to-coast from 5-8 p.m. PT/8-11 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.
Without further ado, read on to see this year's nominees:
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Taron Egerton, Black Bird
Colin Firth, The Staircase
Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven
Evan Peters, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Sebastian Stan, Pam and Tommy
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus
Domhnall Gleeson, The Patient
Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird
Richard Jenkins, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Seth Rogen, Pam and Tommy
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Bill Hader, Barry
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Wednesday
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Claire Danes, Fleishman Is in Trouble
Daisy Edgar-Jones, Under the Banner of Heaven
Niecy Nash-Betts, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical-Comedy or Drama Television Series
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Julia Garner, Ozark
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Black Bird
Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Pam and Tommy
The Dropout
The White Lotus: Sicily
Best Motion Picture – Animated
Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
Marcel the Shell With Shoes On
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Turning Red
Best Original Score – Motion Picture
Alexandre Desplat, Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
Hildur Guðnadóttir, Women Talking
Justin Hurwitz, Babylon
John Williams, The Fabelmans
Carter Burwell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Best Screenplay – Motion Picture
Todd Field, Tár
Tony Kushner & Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
Sarah Polley, Women Talking
Best Television Series - Drama
Better Call Saul
The Crown
House of the Dragon
Ozark
Severance
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Drama
Emma D'Arcy, House of the Dragon
Laura Linney, Ozark
Imelda Staunton, The Crown
Hilary Swank, Alaska Daily
Zendaya, Euphoria
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Drama
Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
Kevin Costner, Yellowstone
Diego Luna, Andor
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Adam Scott, Severance
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
Jean Smart, Hacks
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Bill Hader, Barry
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy
Julia Garner, Inventing Anna
Lily James, Pam & Tommy
Julia Roberts, Gaslit
Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout
Check back as this list is being updated in real time.