Would Bachelor Nation's Nick Viall Be Up for a TV Wedding With Girlfriend Natalie Joy One Day? He Says...

Nick Viall's days of baring his soul on TV may be behind him.
He's appeared on two seasons of The Bachelorette, handed out the roses on The Bachelor and hit the beach on Bachelor in Paradise. But now that he's found love with girlfriend Natalie Joy, would he ever consider letting cameras roll during another major life moment—a wedding—if approached for the opportunity?
"I don't know," Nick exclusively told E! News at the REVOLVE x AT&T Present REVOLVE Winterland event in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Dec. 8. "I don't know if anyone would. But as long as the people I love are there, that's all I really care about."
To be clear, Nick and Natalie aren't engaged yet—although, the reality star told E! News in August that he and the surgical technologist have talked about taking the next step. And as the couple, who started dating about two and a half years ago, continue to build a life together, Bachelor Nation fans likely won't have a front-row seat.
"I don't see that in our cards," he said when asked if they'd do a reality show together. "I'm always fascinated by the content world and the opportunities out there, so you never know. But I don't think that's something that we're prioritizing or even talked about to be honest."
One thing that is for sure is how Nick and Natalie feel about each other. "We both listen to each other," he noted on what makes their relationship work, "and we both want to make the other person feel good all the time."
And he's thankful to have her in his life.
"Oh boy, I have so much to be grateful for," Nick said. "First and foremost, my family, both my siblings and my parents but Natalie and Jeff my dog. My family and then everything that I've been able to accomplish. And [I'm] thankful for the team that I have and the people around me and just thankful that I get to do what I love and I could go on and on. But I have a lot to be thankful for."
Speaking of his family, The Viall Files podcast host will be celebrating the holidays with them in his home state of Wisconsin.
"I just enjoy going home," he said. "I don't get to go home as much as I'd like to in Wisconsin, so I like to enjoy the winter and the cold, which is unfortunate living out here in the warm weather. So it's nice to enjoy the snow and wear some winter wear, wear some winter fashion. Just seeing the family and all my nieces and nephews, watch movies and eat food."
- Reporting by Amanda Champagne-Meadows