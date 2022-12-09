Would Bachelor Nation's Nick Viall Be Up for a TV Wedding With Girlfriend Natalie Joy One Day? He Says...

Watch : Nick Viall Gushes Over GF Natalie Joy Who Slid Into His DMs

Nick Viall's days of baring his soul on TV may be behind him.

He's appeared on two seasons of The Bachelorette, handed out the roses on The Bachelor and hit the beach on Bachelor in Paradise. But now that he's found love with girlfriend Natalie Joy, would he ever consider letting cameras roll during another major life moment—a wedding—if approached for the opportunity?

"I don't know," Nick exclusively told E! News at the REVOLVE x AT&T Present REVOLVE Winterland event in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Dec. 8. "I don't know if anyone would. But as long as the people I love are there, that's all I really care about."

To be clear, Nick and Natalie aren't engaged yet—although, the reality star told E! News in August that he and the surgical technologist have talked about taking the next step. And as the couple, who started dating about two and a half years ago, continue to build a life together, Bachelor Nation fans likely won't have a front-row seat.

"I don't see that in our cards," he said when asked if they'd do a reality show together. "I'm always fascinated by the content world and the opportunities out there, so you never know. But I don't think that's something that we're prioritizing or even talked about to be honest."