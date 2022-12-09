Tia Mowry Reveals Her Christmas Plans With Ex Cory Hardrict

Watch : Tia Mowry Is Prioritizing Self-Care in Exclusive Life Update

Tia Mowry is all about a family reunion.



In early October, the actress, 44, announced she and husband Cory Hardrict, 43, were divorcing after 14 years of marriage. Now, amid the holiday season, Tia—who shares kids Cree, 11, and Cairo, 4 with Cory—is opening up about navigating life after their breakup.



"I'm learning how to adjust every single day because this is new to me," she told E! News exclusively at the Revolve x AT&T Presents Revolve Winterland Event on Dec. 8. "So, it's all about finding what works for everyone."

For Tia, that means coming together to celebrate major occasions.

"And I'm happy to say I'm going to be spending Christmas with Cory," she continued. "We're gonna have him with the kids on Christmas Eve and on Christmas Day. We are family and we always be and that's what's important to me."

As the Family Reunion star shared, she's still taking things one day at a time.

"I'm constantly learning every day," she explained. "I don't know the answers, I can only follow my heart, and what gives me peace and what makes everybody happy, and that happiness may look different for someone else."