Elle King Cancels Shows After Suffering Concussion From Falling Down Stairs

Fans are sending Elle King some x's and o's.
The "Ex's & Oh's" singer, 33, announced on Dec. 8 that she had to cancel some shows after recently falling down the stairs and suffering a concussion.
"Hey guys, Just wanted to check in with a quick update and apologize to my fans in Tampa, Detroit and Seattle," she wrote in a note shared to Twitter. "I share your disappointment that I had to cancel my radio shows this week. No one ever wants to pull out of shows, especially me. I live for performing."
King said the fall occurred one night while she was preparing a bottle for her son Lucky Levi, 15 months.
"I slipped down the stairs making a bottle in the middle of the night, knocked my ass out, resulting in a concussion," she continued. "I tried to push through and played 3 shows, but the travel, lights, all of it only exacerbated things."
While the Grammy-nominated star is disappointed about the cancellations, she's thankful for "the artists that stepped in and filled my slots" as well as for the radio stations for being understanding and supportive.
Of course, she's also grateful for her fans and is excited to see them in 2023. "I wish you all happy and healthy holidays," she concluded, "and I can't wait to get back out next year and sing with you soon."
And her followers made it clear they want her to take the time she needs to recover.
"Take care of yourself," one Twitter user replied, "fans will understand merry Christmas and Happy New Year." Added another, "Your health comes first! Take care. Merry Christmas!"