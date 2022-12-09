Kate Spade 24-Hour Flash Deal: Get This $300 Mini Backpack for Just $65

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If you believe that backpacks are solely for school and the gym, think again. A backpack is a smart, fashionable way to carry your small essentials. Plus, wearing a backpack gives you better weight distribution than carrying a bag on your shoulder. If you're looking to upgrade your handbag collection with a super cute addition, there's a 24-hour deal that you need to shop.

Instead of spending $300 on the Kate Spade Schuyler Mini Backpack, you can get one for just $65. Or you can get more than one at that price point. It's available in four colors, by the way. The three solid options are green, black, and pink. There's also a black floral print. These adorable backpacks are made from a PVC material, which looks great and is super easy to clean.

If you're in the mood to shop, act quickly. You can only get the Kate Spade Schuyler Mini Backpack at this price for 24 hours.