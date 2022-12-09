Pantone 2023 Color Of The Year: 33 Viva Magenta Outfits, Beauty Products, Accessories, and Home Finds

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Get ready to think pink, more specifically, magenta. Pantone officially announced the color of the year for 2023: Viva Magenta. It's a vivid, bright hue that you will see everywhere in fashion, beauty, and even home products this coming year. Yes, we are already looking ahead to the 2023 trends. After all, the new year will be here before we know it!
If you want to get ahead on a Viva Magenta-filled year, it's time to get your shop on. Don't be afraid to get creative and look bold with these clothes, accessories, home products, shoes, beauty products, and more fashionable finds in the 2023 color of the year.
Viva Magenta Fashion
Lulus Cuddly Company Magenta Ribbed Cropped Sweater and Corte Fuchsia Vegan Leather Mini Skirt
Don't be afraid to go monochromatic. This ribbed, cropped sweater goes perfectly with this vegan leather skirt.
Windsor Perfectly Polished Belted Dress Pants
Add a pop of culture to your wardrobe with these trousers that work for the an office day, a night out, and everything in between.
Good American Good Classic Corduroy Pants in Team Cardinal001
These corduroy pants from Khloe Kardashian's Good American are designed to make your legs look longer, per the brand.
Lululemon Scuba Oversized Half-Zip Hoodie
Get cozy with this oversized, zip-up hoodie. It's incredibly soft and it's made from a naturally breathable material.
This sweatshirt has 2,500+ 5-star reviews, with one shopper sharing, "This is it. Finally, the hoodie we needed, ladies. It's thick, structured, well-made, durable. I love the weight of it. And the cropped fit. Buy this hoodie for yourself, or add it to your Christmas list."
Merokeety Womens Long Sleeve Cable Knit Long Cardigan
You can never have too many cardigans. This one is equal parts cozy and polished, with 4,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Mangopop Crew Neck Long Sleeve Bodysuit
I'm obsessed with the brand Mangopop. They have the best bodysuits, in my opinion. They're comfortably and supremely flattering. Of course, this magenta one is a must-have for 2023. This style has 5,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Leggings Depot Women's Printed Solid Activewear Jogger Track Cuff Sweatpants
These cozy drawstring joggers are incredibly popular with 68,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
DJT Fashion Women’s Casual Stretchy Flared Pleated Mini Skater Skirt With Shorts
You have nothing to worry about wearing this pleated skirt with built-in shorts. It has 8,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
GOOBGS Women's Pleated A-Line High Waist Swing Flare Midi Skirt
This skirt has much more range than you may have realized. Dress it up or dress it down, it works with so many tops and accessories. It has 1,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
FILA Curve Front-Zip Cuddle Coat
This incredibly plush zip-up is available in standard and plus size. You'll want to live in this insanely soft garment.
Guess Women’s Puffer Storm Cuffs– Quilted, Transitional Jacket
Warm up with this incredibly chic metallic puffer coat.
Viva Magenta Beauty Products
Tower 28 Beauty BeachPlease Lip + Cheek Cream Blush in After Hours
Use this multi-tasking cream product as a lip tint or a blush. The shade After Hours is just what you need to embody the 2023 color of the year. You can put on a little bit for a more subtle look or increase the intensity.
This product has 223.3K+ Sephora Loves.
Gucci Velvet Matte Lipstick in 404 Cassie Magenta
This velvet matte lipstick has a long staying power, but it doesn't dry out your lips. Go for the shade 404 Cassie Magenta. You'll love it. These lipsticks have 86.6K+ Sephora Loves.
Kylie Cosmetics Matte Lip Kit in Extraordinary
Kylie Cosmetics lip kits are long-lasting, highly effective products. I fill in my whole lip with the liner to create a primer for color. Then, I put on the liquid lipstick and it lasts all day- even through eating, drinking, talking, and kissing. I love the shade Extraordinary to get in on the Viva Magenta aesthetic.
Clarins Lip Comfort Oil in 02 Raspberry
Give your lips the moisture they deserve with this lip oil that's all hydrating and not-at-all greasy. The 02 Raspberry shade is a super subtle way to embody the Viva Magenta spirit.
Just B Cosmetics Not Just Magenta Lipstick
Create a variety of looks with this glamorous two-piece set. Wear the lipstick on its own, layer the lip gloss on top, or just rock the gloss.
Viva Magenta Accessories
Kate Spade Staci Square Crossbody
Rock this croc embossed leather bag as a crossbody or wear it as a shoulder bag.
Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Spinner Wheel Luggage, Magenta, 3-Piece Set
Don't have a black suitcase like everyone else at the airport baggage claim. Instead, go for this magenta set. This luggage bundle has 6,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Vince Camuto Edina Clutch
Use this sparkly bag as a clutch or you can wear the silver strap on your shoulder. You can even flip the bag around if you want to switch up your look with that same magenta hue without the crystals.
Motique Accessories Velvet Knotted Headbands for Women
Complete your look with this velvet headband, that's fun, yet sophisticated.
Windsor Fab Trendsetter Opaque Tights
Black tights are a classic choice, but why not switch things up with this magenta option?
Nathan Sports Mirage Pak Adjustable Belt
This fully-adjustable belt is just what you need for hands-free storage. The brushed interior will protect your phone and the internal pocket has room for your money and cards. There's also an internal key ring clip.
QBSM Large Soft Wedding Pashmina Shawls
Bundle up in style with this pashmina wrap, which has 1,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Guvass 12 Pack Hair Scrunchies
Hold your hair back with one of these adorable magenta scrunchies. This bundle has 1,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Frasier Sterling Lover Babe Ring
This heart ring is on-trend, fun, and you can even adjust the size for a personalized fit.
Viva Magenta Home Finds
GreenLife Soft Grip Healthy Ceramic Nonstick Frying Pan Skillet Set
These pans are just as functional as they are fashionable. They're nonstick, easy-to-clean, dishwasher-safe, oven-safe up to 350 degrees, and they have 6,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Rose Box NYC Mini Modern Mirror with Ruby Pink Roses
These flowers are such a worthwhile investment. They're said to last for a year, but I've had an arrangement for 3+ years and it's still in perfect condition. And, yes they are real roses!
Silk and satin pillowcases are a total game-changer for your hair and skin. They're super soft, not tugging on your hair or creating friction against your face. Plus, this material is not super absorbent like cotton is, so those overnight skincare products stay on your face, not your pillow.
Viva Magenta Fitness Essentials
Hydrow Wave
Focus on your fitness and stay on-trend with this rowing machine that is equipped with 4,000+ workouts for rowing, strength training, yoga, and more.
Viva Magenta Beauty Shoes
For every pair of sneakers purchased, Cariuma has pledged to plant two trees. They're made from natural premium materials and they're super comfortable.
Sam Edelman Women’s Brit Embellished-Buckle Dress Mules in Raspberry
Are you obsessed with these shoes? Or are you obsessed with these shoes? These buckle-embellished shoes are equal parts fun and polished.
Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Glitter By You
Take your shoe collection to the next level with these sparkling Converse sneakers.
Reebok Classic Leather SP Women's Shoes
Go bold with this magenta version of a classic Reebok style.
