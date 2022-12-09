See How Trevor Noah Said His Emotional Goodbye to The Daily Show

Watch : Trevor Noah's Daily Show Exit: Roy Wood Jr. REACTS

It's officially the end of an era in late night.

On Dec. 8, Trevor Noah said goodbye to The Daily Show after hosting seven seasons of the famed political talk show—and he started his farewell by thanking the fans.

"I'm grateful to you, every single one of you," he told the crowd. "I'm so grateful. I remember when we started the show, we couldn't get enough people to fill an audience."

Trevor also jokingly thanked "the people who hate watch" the show, quipping that "we still got the ratings."

The 38-year-old then pivoted his comments in a very emotional and personal direction.

"This is random, for some, but special shout-out to Black women," he said. "I've often been credited with having these grand ideas. People are like, ‘Trevor, you're so smart.' I'm like, ‘Who do you think teaches me? Who do you think has shaped me, nourished me and formed me?'"

Trevor went on to give a special nod to his mother, his aunt and "all these Black women in my life" before becoming noticeably emotional.