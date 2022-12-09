Glee’s Ali Stroker Welcomes First Baby With Husband David Perlow

Watch : The MOST Unique Celebrity Baby Names: Apple, Blue Ivy & More

Ali Stroker is sharing a gleefully wonderful update.

The Glee Project alum announced she welcomed her first child—a baby boy named Jesse Kenneth Perlow—with husband David Perlow last month. Ali revealed the news with adorable family pictures featuring the party of three around a sign that reads "Jesse 1 Month Old."

In another snapshot, Ali is seen cuddling with her newborn, who is also pictured sharing some quality time with David.

"World meet Jesse Kenneth Perlow!" Ali captioned her Dec. 8 post. "Born 11/8 healthy and so happy to be here! Life will never be the same. We are so luck that you are our boy!"

Ali first announced her pregnancy in July while celebrating her and David's first wedding anniversary.

"We are having a baby!!!" she wrote at the time, accompanied by an ultrasound picture of baby Jesse. "A dream come true!! Happy 1st anniversary @david_perlow ! Best year ever! Thank you for creating this life with me! We won the jackpot! I love you."