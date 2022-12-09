WATCH NOW

Glee’s Ali Stroker Welcomes First Baby With Husband David Perlow

Glee alum Ali Stroker shared that she and husband David Perlow welcomed their first child, a boy named Jesse, last month. See their cozy family pictures.

Ali Stroker is sharing a gleefully wonderful update.

The Glee Project alum announced she welcomed her first child—a baby boy named Jesse Kenneth Perlow—with husband David Perlow last month. Ali revealed the news with adorable family pictures featuring the party of three around a sign that reads "Jesse 1 Month Old."

In another snapshot, Ali is seen cuddling with her newborn, who is also pictured sharing some quality time with David.

"World meet Jesse Kenneth Perlow!" Ali captioned her Dec. 8 post. "Born 11/8 healthy and so happy to be here! Life will never be the same. We are so luck that you are our boy!"

Ali first announced her pregnancy in July while celebrating her and David's first wedding anniversary. 

"We are having a baby!!!" she wrote at the time, accompanied by an ultrasound picture of baby Jesse. "A dream come true!! Happy 1st anniversary @david_perlow ! Best year ever! Thank you for creating this life with me! We won the jackpot! I love you."

Back in August, the Tony winner said she was "excited" to start a "new chapter" in life as mother.

"As an actor, performer, and someone in the entertainment industry, taking on this new role as a mom and caregiver is exciting," Ali told Byrdie. "I'm looking forward to being present and in the moment and learning so many new things. I can't wait to share those discoveries with the world and other disabled parents. I don't think there is enough representation for disabled parents, and I want to help change that."

