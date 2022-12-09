Nick Carter Denies Sexual Battery Allegation About 2001 Fan Incident on Tour Bus

Watch : Backstreet Boys Would Gladly Do the Next Super Bowl

Content warning: This story discusses sexual assault.

Nick Carter is facing a lawsuit from a woman who claims she was assaulted by the singer more than 20 years ago. His lawyer called the allegation "entirely untrue."

In court documents filed Dec. 8 and obtained by E! News, plaintiff Shannon "Shay" Ruth, who has autism and cerebral palsy, said that she attended a Backstreet Boys concert in February 2001 when she was 17 years old. After waiting in the autograph line, Ruth alleged that Carter invited her to join him on his tour bus.

The documents claim that Carter brought Ruth to the bathroom, then demanded she performed oral sex on him. Afterward, the singer allegedly continued to sexually assault her on a bed.

When the plaintiff tried to leave the tour bus, Carter allegedly stopped her. Ruth said he proceeded to grab her arm, leaving a bruise, and screamed at her.

In court documents, Ruth said that she was a virgin before the encounter, and that she contracted HPV after the experience.