Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga's Family Feud Takes Center Stage in RHONJ Season 13 Trailer

Watch : Teresa Giudice on Bravo Wedding Special, Family Feuds & RHONJ Tease

What better way to start the new year than with some new Bravo drama.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is back for a brand-new season with a 75-minute supersized episode on Feb. 7, and based off the season 13 trailer, things between Teresa Giudice and sister-in-law Melissa Gorga are about to go down.

As Bravoholics already know, Melissa and husband Joe Gorga chose to skip Teresa's Aug. 6 wedding to husband Luis "Louie" Ruelas following a fight during filming. And the trailer certainly teases several moments between the family members that could have caused that rift, from an altercation between Joe and Louie at a guy's dinner to a screaming match between Teresa and Melissa at a 1920s party.

"She's always wanted to keep my brother and I apart," Teresa says in the trailer. "She got her wish."

Not to mention, co-star Jennifer Aydin alleges that something else could also be causing a rift in Melissa and Joe's marriage, as she tells new Housewife Danielle Cabral that someone spotted Melissa "making out with another guy."

That's a topic that concerns Teresa, as she later tells the couple, "I don't think you guys are happy."