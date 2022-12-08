See Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's Sweet Messages to Son Ben on His 13th Birthday

Watch : How Gisele Bundchen & Tom Brady Worked Out Custody Amid Divorce

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen are celebrating a milestone birthday in their family.

The former couple penned sweet birthday messages to their son, Benjamin, as he starts a new chapter in his life: teenhood. For the occasion, Tom shared an image of Benjamin taken in the backyard of a house.

"Happy 13th birthday to the newest teenager," the NFL star captioned his Dec. 8 post. "You are so special and loved. There is no greater gift than being your dad. We love you so much Benny."

Gisele, who divorced from Tom in October after 13 years of marriage, commented a heart on the post. In her own post, the supermodel shared throwback photos of her son on vacation, as well as an adorable picture of herself hugging Benjamin and his 15-year-old brother Jack, who Tom shares with ex Bridget Moynahan.

"We have a new teenager in the house!" Gisele wrote. "Happy birthday my sweet angel! I am so proud of the kind, loving and courageous young man that you are. Thank you for bringing so much joy into our lives. We love you so much!"