See Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's Sweet Messages to Son Ben on His 13th Birthday

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen are celebrating a milestone birthday in their family.
The former couple penned sweet birthday messages to their son, Benjamin, as he starts a new chapter in his life: teenhood. For the occasion, Tom shared an image of Benjamin taken in the backyard of a house.
"Happy 13th birthday to the newest teenager," the NFL star captioned his Dec. 8 post. "You are so special and loved. There is no greater gift than being your dad. We love you so much Benny."
Gisele, who divorced from Tom in October after 13 years of marriage, commented a heart on the post. In her own post, the supermodel shared throwback photos of her son on vacation, as well as an adorable picture of herself hugging Benjamin and his 15-year-old brother Jack, who Tom shares with ex Bridget Moynahan.
"We have a new teenager in the house!" Gisele wrote. "Happy birthday my sweet angel! I am so proud of the kind, loving and courageous young man that you are. Thank you for bringing so much joy into our lives. We love you so much!"
Ben's special day comes three days after his little sister Vivian's 10th birthday. To celebrate, Tom and Gisele took to Instagram to shower her with love.
"Happy 10th Birthday Vivi! We adore you and your beautiful heart. You bring so much joy to our life! We love you," Tom wrote, with Gisele adding in her post, "Happy 10th birthday girlie girl! Thank you for being a ray of sunshine in our lives and for always spreading so much love all around you. We love you so much!"
Tom and Gisele's united front echoes their past vow to remain diligent co-parents, which they made when announcing their split earlier this year.
"My priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all my heart," Gisele wrote on her Instagram Stories at the time. "We will continue co-parenting to give them the love, care and attention they greatly deserve."
Tom affirmed the sentiment on his end, adding that their children will always come first.
"We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way," Tom said. "We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve."