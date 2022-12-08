Olympian Jamie Anderson Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With Snowboarder Fiancé Tyler Nicholson

Watch : Jamie Anderson "Heartbroken" by "DWTS" Double Elimination

A possible future Olympian is on the way!

Pro snowboarders Jamie Anderson, a two-time Olympic gold medalist, and fiancé Tyler Nicholson, who completed in the 2018 Olympics, are going to become parents. Anderson, 32, announced Dec. 8 that she is pregnant with the couple's first child, sharing photos from a maternity shoot on her Instagram.

She captioned her post, "The most precious and beautiful I've ever felt."

Anderson also shared on her Instagram Story a picture of herself with Nicholson bundled up and standing outside in the snow, writing, "We're having a baby @tylernicholson."

Anderson told People that she is seven months pregnant. "It's been a really great pregnancy," she added. "I have a whole new appreciation for life and being a woman. It's pretty incredible."

The mom-to-be also said that she and Nicholson, 27, have decided to keep the sex of their baby a surprise—though it's "tempting" to find out before the birth. As Anderson explained why she chose to wait, "But it's one of the last surprises in life that are pretty genuine."