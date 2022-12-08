Lindsie Chrisley Reflects on "Horrible" Days After Todd and Julie Chrisley's Sentencing

Watch : Todd & Julie Chrisley SENTENCED in Tax Fraud Case

Lindsie Chrisley is taking things day by day.

The 33-year-old got candid about her reality two weeks after her dad Todd Chrisley and his wife Julie Chrisley were sentenced to multiple years in prison.

"I think that feelings and emotions come and go depending on what my days looks like," Lindsie explained on the Dec. 7 episode of her podcast The Southern Tea. "So, if I have a super busy day and you have things to do that take your mind off of everything, then that's helpful but when I'm having a day when you're just like sitting in your thoughts, that's horrible."

The feeling especially creeps up at the start and end of her days.

"My worst times of day are in the morning when I first wake up and at night when I go to bed because those are the two times that I'm alone," Lindsie continued, "and I'm just alone there in my thoughts."