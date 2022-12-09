WATCH NOW

Exclusive

Meet the Cast of The Circle Season 5

The fifth season of The Circle drops Dec. 28 on Netflix and we've got an exclusive introduction to the cast, including a UK fashion model, a comedian and a fitness enthusiast.

Watch: The Circle Season 2 Winner Teases Potential Return to Show

The Circle is back—with a twist.

For the first time in the reality competition show's history, all of the contestants will enter the show single—and perhaps ready to mingle.

"More flirting, more catfishing, more drama, and surprises await," the streamer teases, "as a new set of contestants compete in challenges to earn the ultimate cash prize as top influencer."

So, who are these potential lucky lovebirds moving into The Circle apartments for season five?

E! News can exclusively reveal that the group of 11 contestants includes a stand-up comedian, a disability advocate, a TikTok content creator, two beefy fitness buffs and, in a classic Circle swerve, one model playing as herself and another playing under a fake identity. 

Suffice to say, host Michelle Buteau is going to have her hands full—and we'll be there every unpredictable step of the way.

The first four episodes of season five of The Circle premiere Dec. 28 on Netflix, with new episodes rolling out every Wednesday. 

photos
2023 TV Premiere Dates

To meet the full cast of The Circle season five, keep scrolling.

Netflix
Brett Robinson

A graduate of the University of Alabama, Brett is a content creator who likes taking his shirt off—and who can blame him?

Netflix
Brian Clark (a.k.a. Brittney)

Brian, a self-described "digital creator" from Portland, Ore., will be entering the game as Brittney.

Netflix
Billie Jean Blackett (a.k.a. Bruno)

A fashion model from across the pond, Billie Jean has been featured in multiple publications, including Cosmopolitan UK. However, she's ditching her real-life persona to play The Circle as Bruno.

Netflix
Chaz Lawery

Based in Philadelphia, Chaz owns his own mobile car detailing business and goes by Shampoo Papi. What else could you possibly need to know?

Netflix
Marvin Achi

Marvin, a chemical engineer with as many abs as there are contestants on The Circle, is also (quite obviously) a fitness enthusiast who posts about his insane workout routines on Instagram.

Netflix
Oliver Twixt

An "artist and content creator," Oliver Twixt has been featured on The Ts Madison Experience and Chasing Atlanta.

Netflix
Raven Sutton

Raven is a deaf performer and disability advocate, and while she'll be playing the game alone, she will be joined on The Circle by her interpreter Paris.

Netflix
Sam Carmona

A self-described "Brooklyn Rican," Sam has over 750k followers on TikTok.

Netflix
Tasia Lesley (a.k.a. Tamira)

Tasia, a 29-year-old content creator based in Las Vegas, will be entering the game as Tamira. 

Netflix
Tom Haughton

Undoubtedly this season's source of comic relief, Tom is a U.K.-based stand-up comedian who released his special "The Honourable" earlier this year.

Netflix
Xanthi Perdikomatis

Xanthi is a Greek model who, unlike fellow model Billie Jean, will be playing The Circle in all of her own glory. 

