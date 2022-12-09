Ghosts' Brandon Scott Jones Teases "Epic" Supernatural Moments & "Surprise" Romance to Come

Watch : Streaming Guide Fall 2022: What to Watch on Netflix, HBO Max & More

Don't say, "Boo!" to the remainder of Ghosts season two.

Why? Well, because Brandon Scott Jones, who stars on the CBS comedy, teased that there's a haunting good time in store for viewers in the final set of episodes. Jones, who plays Isaac, the ghost of a Revolutionary War soldier, promised E! News that "there's going to be real epic supernatural stuff that happens."

There's already been a séance in this most recent season, so we're certainly curious to see what showrunners Joe Port and Joe Wiseman have in store for fans.

Jones also teased that an unexpected relationship is headed to Woodstone mansion. "Two characters that maybe you never saw getting together are gonna get together," he told E! News. "I think it will be exciting."

Now fans of Isaac's romance with Nigel (John Hartman) don't need to panic, as Jones noted that the pair's relationship will grow in future episodes. However, that doesn't mean it won't be without some intrigue.

"Nigel is going to discover a secret and that's going to allow him to maybe have a little bit more power in the house," Jones added. "There's going to be a lot of secrets revealed—it's very soapy."