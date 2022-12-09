Inside Daniel Seavey's Next Chapter After Why Don't We's Hiatus

Congratulations! You just scored a backstage pass to the hottest tickets in town.
High risks lead to high rewards.
When Why Don't We's Daniel Seavey agreed to put on his first solo show Dec. 5 at The Troubadour in West Hollywood, Calif., he had no idea what he was getting himself into.
"Even my hopes were pretty low given the last two years," the 23-year-old musician shared with E! News in an exclusive interview, addressing the pandemic and the end of his boy band. "When tickets went on sale, we'll either sell out or sell five tickets. I had no idea and it was going out on a limb. I was pretty scared."
Turns out, he had nothing to fear. In less than two minutes, his show completely sold out. And after the concert event, Daniel is still trying to find the words to describe just how special the experience was.
"It was the first time in a long time I felt everybody around me wanting me to win and I was crying," he said. "It was such a special moment."
A feeling he almost forgot about four months after his band Why Don't We announced their hiatus. And now, he's just getting started.
On Dec. 9, he released a brand-new single titled "Runaway." He also announced 2023 tour dates that will kick off Jan. 3, 2023 in San Diego, Calif.
"I feel the most hungry and awake and alive and excited that I have in a long, long time," he said. "I'm ready to give the fans more and I don't see myself stopping anytime soon."
For more inside access into his solo concert, including support from his girlfriend Katia Castellano and Why Don't We bandmates, keep scrolling.
