Reese Witherspoon's Tracy Flick Is Back: All About Her Election Sequel

The perfect candidate for an Election sequel?

Reese Witherspoon, of course. Twenty-three years after playing Tracy Flick in the original movie, the actress is reprising her role in the new Paramount+ film Tracy Flick Can't Win, Paramount Pictures announced Dec. 8.

The movie is based on Tom Perrotta's book by the same name, which finds Tracy back in high school as an assistant principal. And after the longtime principal announces his retirement, Tracy sets her sights on getting the job.

"Energized by the prospect of her long-overdue promotion, Tracy throws herself into her work with renewed zeal, determined to prove her worth to the students, faculty, and School Board, while also managing her personal life—a ten-year-old daughter, a needy doctor boyfriend, and a burgeoning meditation practice," the book's description on Simon & Schuster's website reads. "But nothing ever comes easily to Tracy Flick, no matter how diligent or qualified she happens to be."