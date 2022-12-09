Tower 28 is My New Favorite Clean Beauty Brand— & They Just Restocked Their Best-Selling Mascara

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
A beauty brand like Tower 28 Beauty doesn't come around often. The AAPI-owned label makes makeup and skincare products that are not only clean, but particularly created for sensitive skin.
Founder Amy Liu felt that her "sensitive, problem skin" was "limited to serious brands that felt clinical." So, she resorted to creating the brand full of non-toxic, nourishing, vegan and cruelty free makeup and skincare that not only feels amazing on your skin, but is also fun to use. From the super glossy ShineOn Lip Jelly that doesn't feel sticky to the wondrous non-clumping mascara that JUST restocked, Tower 28 has cracked the code to beauty products that feel as good as they look.
As someone with sensitive skin, I'm always on the hunt for cosmetics that won't flare up my redness— but that doesn't mean I don't want makeup that isn't fun to experiment or play around with. After trying out Tower 28's lineup, it's safe to say that their products deliver on both fronts. My skin actually feels like it's being nourished and replenished while wearing their cosmetics, whether it's the tinted moisturizer, tinted balm and especially the lip jelly. Plus, Tower 28's products are travel-friendly and so easy to use, with liner pens that double as eyeliner and lip liner, and pigmented balms that are perfect for your lips, eyes and cheeks.
If you want to add some playful makeup to your routine but are more so concerned with keeping your sensitive skin away from harmful ingredients, Tower 28 is the answer to all your prayers. Keep scrolling to shop some of their best products— your skin will look and feel better than ever before.
MakeWaves Lengthening + Volumizing Mascara
The MakeWaves mascara is back in stock, so get it while you can!
The magic of this mascara is in the lightweight formula that's super buildable, plus the unique shape of the applicator. The dual-sided brush builds volume while lengthening your lashes, and it's no joke— my lashes basically touch my eyebrows after just a few swipes. You don't need a lot of coats to get that voluminous look, minus any clumpiness. What more could you ask for in a mascara?
Line + Shine Lip Kit
There's nothing like a killer lip combo to complete a makeup look. In fact, without the right lip, even the most glamorous face beat looks unfinished. This lip jelly and liner kit from Tower 28 will be your new favorite. The lip jelly replicates the feeling of a lip balm with the finish of a lip gloss, so it's not sticky at all. The multi-liner not only glides seamlessly over your lips, but it can be used on your eyes, to draw on freckles and color your cheeks. It basically does it all!
BeachPlease Luminous Tinted Balm
This tinted balm is perfect for a sun-kissed look or that "I'm Cold" makeup trend going viral this winter on TikTok. You can use this versatile balm on your cheeks and lips. It's buildable and easy to blend for as much pigment as you want.
OneLiner Multi-Liner
I've really never tried a lip liner that felt creamier than this Tower 28 Multi-Liner. It comes in three different shades that can be used on your lips and eyes, or even to create faux freckles if you're feeling adventurous. It has shea butter and marula oil, which nourishes your lips and glides on so easily.
SunnyDays SPF 30 Tinted Sunscreen
This tinted mineral sunscreen works on all skin types, and is especially designed for sensitive skin! It comes in 14 different shades that offer light-medium coverage that is buildable, natural and without white cast or oxidation. Perfection in recycled packaging.
ShineOn Lip Jelly
Tower 28 cracked the code for a lip balm and gloss crossover with their lip jelly. It's super shiny and smooth, but doesn't replicate the sticky, dehydrating feeling that typical lip glosses often have. The variety of shades are so pretty and sheer but buildable, and the formula is unlike anything I've ever tried before— in the best way possible!
SuperDew Highlighter Balm
A cream highlight can change an entire makeup look, and this SuperDew Highlighter Balm is one you're never going to want to live without. Add the translucent, gliding formula to your cheekbones, nose bridge, Cupid's bow and more for a glimmering finish to your look.
In more beauty news, you can now enter to win a $120 GXVE by Gwen Stefani Makeup Bundle!